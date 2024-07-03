iifl-logo-icon 1
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Share Price

145.81
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:16:17 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open150.94
  • Day's High151.06
  • 52 Wk High202.06
  • Prev. Close151.42
  • Day's Low145.81
  • 52 Wk Low 118.15
  • Turnover (lac)2.91
  • P/E50.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.72
  • EPS2.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.58
  • Div. Yield0.26
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.37%

Non-Promoter- 35.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.18

17.58

10.18

10.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.05

8.48

5.54

3.33

Net Worth

36.23

26.06

15.72

13.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.05

20.8

18.1

13.01

yoy growth (%)

-51.66

14.92

39.11

5.93

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.29

-4.03

-2.41

-1.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.42

2.57

2.53

1.62

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.61

-0.44

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.81

-0.58

-0.58

Working capital

1.74

4.87

5.2

-0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.66

14.92

39.11

5.93

Op profit growth

-27.82

-7.02

76.1

4,433.1

EBIT growth

-44.14

-0.29

47.55

367.79

Net profit growth

-44.43

16.92

48.69

3,702.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

33.25

36.71

26.62

10.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.25

36.71

26.62

10.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.72

0.61

0.33

0.06

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Touchwood Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manjit Singh

Whole-time Director

Vijay Arora

Executive Director

Jaswinder Kaur

Executive Director

Priyanka Arora

Independent Director

Michael Anthony Cruz

Independent Director

Vijay Pugalia

Independent Director

Paruldeep Kaur

Independent Director

Manjeet Singh Saini

Company Secretary

Ashima Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Touchwood Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Touchwood Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Touchwood Entertainment Private Limited on August 01, 1997. Subsequently the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company upon the said Conversion was changed to Touchwood Entertainment Limited on April 29, 2003. Touchwood Entertainment came into existence in 1997. Touchwood Entertainment is a company known for its larger than life, awe-inspiring set ups and formats and completely personalized service to clients. The Company provide end-to-end solutions for all kinds of events - be they corporate, social or political.The Company specializes in Events Management, offering all of their clients a complete variety of event facilities, ranging from event planning & marketing to production and legal services for the events. In 1999, Corporate Events managed for Corporates like Archies & Doordarshan. In 2000, the Company started Celebrity Management Business and launched several Celebrities and Artists. The Company further started wedding management business and managed several celebrity weddings in 2005. It launched a flying training school in 2006. It managed government events like Yoga Day, National Youth Festival and political campaigns etc. in 2014. In 2015, the Company acquired a Banquet and Farm House on lease for celebrity weddings-VEDAS, Bijwasan and opened branch office in Mumbai.In December 2017, the Company came up with a Public Iss
Company FAQs

What is the Touchwood Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Touchwood Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹145.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd is ₹161.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd is 50.98 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Touchwood Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd is ₹118.15 and ₹202.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd?

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.94%, 3 Years at 9.89%, 1 Year at -6.36%, 6 Month at 3.68%, 3 Month at -4.16% and 1 Month at 12.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.62 %

