SectorEntertainment
Open₹150.94
Prev. Close₹151.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.91
Day's High₹151.06
Day's Low₹145.81
52 Week's High₹202.06
52 Week's Low₹118.15
Book Value₹28.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.58
P/E50.98
EPS2.97
Divi. Yield0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.18
17.58
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.05
8.48
5.54
3.33
Net Worth
36.23
26.06
15.72
13.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.05
20.8
18.1
13.01
yoy growth (%)
-51.66
14.92
39.11
5.93
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.29
-4.03
-2.41
-1.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.42
2.57
2.53
1.62
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.61
-0.44
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.81
-0.58
-0.58
Working capital
1.74
4.87
5.2
-0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.66
14.92
39.11
5.93
Op profit growth
-27.82
-7.02
76.1
4,433.1
EBIT growth
-44.14
-0.29
47.55
367.79
Net profit growth
-44.43
16.92
48.69
3,702.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
33.25
36.71
26.62
10.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.25
36.71
26.62
10.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
0.61
0.33
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manjit Singh
Whole-time Director
Vijay Arora
Executive Director
Jaswinder Kaur
Executive Director
Priyanka Arora
Independent Director
Michael Anthony Cruz
Independent Director
Vijay Pugalia
Independent Director
Paruldeep Kaur
Independent Director
Manjeet Singh Saini
Company Secretary
Ashima Arora
Reports by Touchwood Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Touchwood Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Touchwood Entertainment Private Limited on August 01, 1997. Subsequently the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company upon the said Conversion was changed to Touchwood Entertainment Limited on April 29, 2003. Touchwood Entertainment came into existence in 1997. Touchwood Entertainment is a company known for its larger than life, awe-inspiring set ups and formats and completely personalized service to clients. The Company provide end-to-end solutions for all kinds of events - be they corporate, social or political.The Company specializes in Events Management, offering all of their clients a complete variety of event facilities, ranging from event planning & marketing to production and legal services for the events. In 1999, Corporate Events managed for Corporates like Archies & Doordarshan. In 2000, the Company started Celebrity Management Business and launched several Celebrities and Artists. The Company further started wedding management business and managed several celebrity weddings in 2005. It launched a flying training school in 2006. It managed government events like Yoga Day, National Youth Festival and political campaigns etc. in 2014. In 2015, the Company acquired a Banquet and Farm House on lease for celebrity weddings-VEDAS, Bijwasan and opened branch office in Mumbai.In December 2017, the Company came up with a Public Iss
Read More
The Touchwood Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹145.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd is ₹161.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd is 50.98 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Touchwood Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd is ₹118.15 and ₹202.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.94%, 3 Years at 9.89%, 1 Year at -6.36%, 6 Month at 3.68%, 3 Month at -4.16% and 1 Month at 12.07%.
