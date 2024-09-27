Touchwood Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. Touchwood Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. Touchwood Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Touchwood Entertainment Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)