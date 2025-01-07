iifl-logo-icon 1
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

147.87
(1.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:03:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.05

20.8

18.1

13.01

yoy growth (%)

-51.66

14.92

39.11

5.93

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.29

-4.03

-2.41

-1.45

As % of sales

22.78

19.4

13.31

11.18

Other costs

-5.72

-13.94

-12.65

-9.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.91

66.99

69.88

75.54

Operating profit

2.04

2.82

3.04

1.72

OPM

20.3

13.59

16.8

13.27

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.61

-0.44

-0.33

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.06

-0.12

-0.16

Other income

0.05

0.42

0.05

0.39

Profit before tax

1.42

2.57

2.53

1.62

Taxes

-0.44

-0.81

-0.58

-0.58

Tax rate

-31.18

-31.59

-23.05

-35.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.98

1.76

1.94

1.04

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.43

-0.02

Net profit

0.98

1.76

1.5

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-44.43

16.92

48.69

3,702.5

NPM

9.74

8.47

8.33

7.79

