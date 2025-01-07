Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.05
20.8
18.1
13.01
yoy growth (%)
-51.66
14.92
39.11
5.93
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.29
-4.03
-2.41
-1.45
As % of sales
22.78
19.4
13.31
11.18
Other costs
-5.72
-13.94
-12.65
-9.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.91
66.99
69.88
75.54
Operating profit
2.04
2.82
3.04
1.72
OPM
20.3
13.59
16.8
13.27
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.61
-0.44
-0.33
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.06
-0.12
-0.16
Other income
0.05
0.42
0.05
0.39
Profit before tax
1.42
2.57
2.53
1.62
Taxes
-0.44
-0.81
-0.58
-0.58
Tax rate
-31.18
-31.59
-23.05
-35.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.98
1.76
1.94
1.04
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.43
-0.02
Net profit
0.98
1.76
1.5
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-44.43
16.92
48.69
3,702.5
NPM
9.74
8.47
8.33
7.79
