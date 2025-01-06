Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.42
2.57
2.53
1.62
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.61
-0.44
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.44
-0.81
-0.58
-0.58
Working capital
1.74
4.87
5.2
-0.27
Other operating items
Operating
2.09
6.02
6.69
0.44
Capital expenditure
0.52
-0.39
1.31
2.86
Free cash flow
2.62
5.63
8
3.3
Equity raised
4.44
11.18
6.08
-0.36
Investing
0
-0.46
-0.07
-0.07
Financing
0.26
0.42
0.46
0.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.33
16.77
14.47
3.61
