Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

145.44
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.42

2.57

2.53

1.62

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.61

-0.44

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.44

-0.81

-0.58

-0.58

Working capital

1.74

4.87

5.2

-0.27

Other operating items

Operating

2.09

6.02

6.69

0.44

Capital expenditure

0.52

-0.39

1.31

2.86

Free cash flow

2.62

5.63

8

3.3

Equity raised

4.44

11.18

6.08

-0.36

Investing

0

-0.46

-0.07

-0.07

Financing

0.26

0.42

0.46

0.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.33

16.77

14.47

3.61

