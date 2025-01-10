Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.18
17.58
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.05
8.48
5.54
3.33
Net Worth
36.23
26.06
15.72
13.51
Minority Interest
Debt
1.72
0.27
0.45
0.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.95
26.33
16.17
14.17
Fixed Assets
4.01
2.07
2.55
2.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.52
0.02
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.21
0.27
0.24
Networking Capital
5.64
4.87
6.22
6.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.42
7.03
3.44
6.91
Debtor Days
250.75
Other Current Assets
3.48
5.24
5.15
3.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.94
-4.11
-0.26
-1.43
Creditor Days
51.89
Other Current Liabilities
-4.32
-3.29
-2.11
-2.32
Cash
25.57
19.15
7.11
4.42
Total Assets
37.95
26.32
16.17
14.17
