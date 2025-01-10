iifl-logo-icon 1
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

144.76
(-2.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:44 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.18

17.58

10.18

10.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.05

8.48

5.54

3.33

Net Worth

36.23

26.06

15.72

13.51

Minority Interest

Debt

1.72

0.27

0.45

0.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.95

26.33

16.17

14.17

Fixed Assets

4.01

2.07

2.55

2.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.52

0.02

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.21

0.27

0.24

Networking Capital

5.64

4.87

6.22

6.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.42

7.03

3.44

6.91

Debtor Days

250.75

Other Current Assets

3.48

5.24

5.15

3.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.94

-4.11

-0.26

-1.43

Creditor Days

51.89

Other Current Liabilities

-4.32

-3.29

-2.11

-2.32

Cash

25.57

19.15

7.11

4.42

Total Assets

37.95

26.32

16.17

14.17

