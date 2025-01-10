TO THE MEMBERS OF TOUCHWOOD ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Touchwood Entertainment Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss & Other Comprehensive Income, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to:

Note no. (5) for considering the advance given to Jaypee Infratech Ltd. for purchase of Pent House at JAYPEE GREENS, NOIDA, as good despite Jaypee Infratech Ltd. undergoing insolvency proceedings since July 2017.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. However, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind-AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional om1ss10ns, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of • accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualit~tive factors ~n (i) planning the scope of our audit work a1_1:d m evaluating the results of our work; and (11) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matt~rs, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine thos: matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss & Other Comprehensive Income including the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standard specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31st, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31st, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses? an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act including approval from members through SR. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has no pending litigation which has any impact on its financial position as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Financial Statements.

II. The Company does not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts except advance given for purchase of Pent House at Jaypee Greens, Naida, and Considered good. (refer matter paragraph) for which there may be a material loss.?

III. There has been no delay in transferring amount, No amount was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: (a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or (b) provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

V. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, The Company has not received any fund from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the Group shall: (a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or (b) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

VI. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) contain any material misstatement.

VII. The Company has declared, paid dividend during the year and subsequently at the year-end.

VIII. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software, tally, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same has not been operated during the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Consequently, we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software and its impact on financial transactions.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For VSD & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 008726N Sd/- Place : New Delhi Sanjay Sharma Dated: 21st May 2024 F.C.A., Partner Membership number: 087382 UDIN:24087382B KFWKF6112

ANNEXURE II A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Refe!red to, in :earagraph l(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Reqmrements section of our report to the Members of Mfs Touchwood Entertainment Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (" the Act")

We have examined the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mfs Touchwood

Entertainment Limited (" the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporttng is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and Expenditure of the company is being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For VSD & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 008726N Sd/- Place : New Delhi Sanjay Sharma Dated: 21st May 2024 F.C.A., Partner Membership number: 087382 UDIN:24087382BKFWKF6112

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Mfs Touchwood Entertainment Limited of even date)

1) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets: (a) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment. ii) The Company has maintained proper records full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a process of verification, to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company owns no immovable property as at the balance sheet date. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made a part payment of Rs.1,13,48,880/- to M/ s Jaypee Infratech Limited for purchase of a Pent House at JA YPEE GREENS, NOIDA (UNIT NO. KRH21-3202) for which no title deed held with the company as the project is under dispute. The same will take place after completion of the project. (Refer Note No. (5) in Notes to the Accounts)

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right to Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1998)and rules made there under.

2) The Company is engaged in the business of providing event management services and does not keep any inventories of raw material or finished goods. The company purchases and procure need-based goods & services directly delivered at site by the suppliers, as and when required for organizing and conducting the events. Therefore, in the absence of any inventory we do not have any comment on physical verifications of inventories, its procedure, maintenance of proper record of inventories, discrepancies in physical verification of stocks and submission of quarterly returns by the company with Financial institutions.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given interest free rent security of Rs.10 Lacs to one of its directors, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further during the year, the company has received payment against advanced/incurred expenses on behalf of its subsidiary and one wholly owned subsidiary totalling upto Rs. 1.52 crore (previous year Total upto Rs. 1.52 crores)) which was reflected in "Other Current Assets "in the financial results in previous year. However, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties covered under the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence clauses (a) to (c) are Not Applicable.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans, investment, guarantees and securities.

5) The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2023 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

7) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) On the basis of our examination of books of account and information and explanation furnished by the management provisions of sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and cess are not applicable to the company. No outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year was outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable.

(b) The company has filed an income tax appeal for A Y 2018-19 towards an Income tax demand of Rs. 15,98,413/- against the Company. The Company is hopeful of a favourable decision in their favour and expects the IT demand to be deleted. Further an amount of Rs. 25 Lacs had been seized by the investigating wing of IT Department during the FY 2018-19 and the company has shown the same under "Other Current Assets". The Company is replying to the query raised in this matter by the IT Department. .

8) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, no transaction have been recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us :

(a) Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans, whether rescheduled or not, or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. The company has not taken any loans from financial institutions and Government and has not issued any debentures at the close of the year but has taken vehicle loans from bank/NBFC.

(b) Company is not declared wilful defaulter in repayment by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any Term Loan except vehicle loan, during the year. Further the company has five outstanding term loan (including vehicle loans) out of which two vehicle loans were at the beginning of the year. The Company has further raised another term loan for purchase of vehicle during the year under review.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of financial statement of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of financial statement of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

10) (a) The Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debts instruments) hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)During the previous year, the Company had issued and allotted 29,00,000 warrants optionally convertible into equal number equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 / - each, on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 102/- per warrant to Non-Promoter/Public category upon receipt of 25% of the issue price (i.e. Rs. 26.5/- per warrant) as warrant subscription money at its Board Meeting held on 28th February, 2023.

During the year, the company has made preferential allotment or private placement of equity shares on conversion of share warrants upon receipt of balance 75% of the issue price (i.e. Rs. 76.5/- per warrant) for 9,00,000 warrants, has allotted equal no. of fully paid-up equity shares against conversion of said warrants exercised by the warrant holder (Non-Promoter/Public category) in 2 tranches at its Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2023 & 1st September, 2023 respectively. The funds were taken for the growth and expansion of the subsidiary companies. Further, the Company obtained shareholders approval at its 26th AGM dated 29th September, 2023 to utilize/ deploy the funds towards not only capital requirement for the growth and expansion of the business of the subsidiary companies, but also to utilize it for Capital Expenditures for Business Expansion, Purchase of Movable/Immovable Assets, Working Capital requirements, General Corporate Purposes and Repayment of Loans. There is no non-compliance to the use of the funds.

For the remaining 20,00,000 warrants, the respective allottees have not yet exercised their option for conversion of the warrants into equity shares and accordingly balance 75% money towards such remaining warrants is yet to be received. The last day for exercising the option for conversion of the warrants into equity shares of the Company is 31st August, 2024, being 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants i.e. 28th February, 2023.

11) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under review.

(b.) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with Central Government.

(c.) The company has not received any complaint from any whistle blower during the year. Therefore, we do not have any comment on the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures on such complaints.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind-AS.

14) (a) In our opinion and based on examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b.) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

15) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16) (a) In our opinion, Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b.) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core investment Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately reporting financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19) Based on our examination and the information and explanations given to us with respect to financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing as on 31st March 2024 as and when they fall due within a period of one year.

20) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 related to Corporate Social Responsibility does not apply to the company. Therefore, we do not have any comment u/ s 135(5) of the Companies Act.

21) The Reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable, as the statutory auditors of subsidiaries including wholly owned subsidiaries, has not reported any qualification or adverse remark in his report, in respec;t of audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said cla4se under this report.