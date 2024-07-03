Touchwood Entertainment Ltd Summary

Touchwood Entertainment Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Touchwood Entertainment Private Limited on August 01, 1997. Subsequently the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company upon the said Conversion was changed to Touchwood Entertainment Limited on April 29, 2003. Touchwood Entertainment came into existence in 1997. Touchwood Entertainment is a company known for its larger than life, awe-inspiring set ups and formats and completely personalized service to clients. The Company provide end-to-end solutions for all kinds of events - be they corporate, social or political.The Company specializes in Events Management, offering all of their clients a complete variety of event facilities, ranging from event planning & marketing to production and legal services for the events. In 1999, Corporate Events managed for Corporates like Archies & Doordarshan. In 2000, the Company started Celebrity Management Business and launched several Celebrities and Artists. The Company further started wedding management business and managed several celebrity weddings in 2005. It launched a flying training school in 2006. It managed government events like Yoga Day, National Youth Festival and political campaigns etc. in 2014. In 2015, the Company acquired a Banquet and Farm House on lease for celebrity weddings-VEDAS, Bijwasan and opened branch office in Mumbai.In December 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 10,53,000 equity shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 4.21 crore. The Company had announced the 2nd edition of The Gourmet Entertainment Show - Indias ONLY experiential showcase of all things F&B, Design & Entertainment at Weddings and Events, held on August, 1st and 2nd, 2019 at A-Dot, Gurgaon.Two new wholly owned subsidiaries viz. MakeMeUP Private Limited and WedAdvisor Solutions Private Limited were incorporated in 2021-22.