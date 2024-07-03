iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vels Film International Ltd Share Price

39.8
(-0.50%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.2
  • Day's High39.8
  • 52 Wk High111.55
  • Prev. Close40
  • Day's Low38.2
  • 52 Wk Low 38.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vels Film International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

38.2

Prev. Close

40

Turnover(Lac.)

1.43

Day's High

39.8

Day's Low

38.2

52 Week's High

111.55

52 Week's Low

38.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vels Film International Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vels Film International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vels Film International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 26.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vels Film International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.91

12.91

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.07

47.52

10.61

5.91

Net Worth

46.98

60.43

20.11

15.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

39.54

59.92

26.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.54

59.92

26.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

1.27

0.56

View Annually Results

Vels Film International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vels Film International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vels Film International Ltd

Summary

Vels Film International Limited was incorporated on 25th October, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Company is primarily in the business of production of films and sale of film rights. The Company has resulted with the vision of Dr. Ishari K Ganesh to produce feature films in various languages. The company is a member of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. The companys contribution to the South Indian Film Industry is growing in fast pace particularly to the Tamil Film Industry which is the third biggest in India. Dr. Ishari K. Ganeshs late father, Shri Isari Velan was a renowned comedian in Tamil Cinema and that inspired him to act in several films. Being born to a great actor and comedian, entering the film industry was a natural progression for Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh. The Promoter is involved in film industry since the movie Vaaku Moolam in the year 1991. He has acted in multiple movies and the last movie in which he acted was S. Shankars 2.0 which released in 2018.Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, started the Vaels Educational Trust in the year 1992 with 36 students. After setting up various schools, medical colleges and university, the Promoter drifted his attention to film production in Tamil film industry in the memory of his actor father. He associated himself with Mr. Prabhu Deva, known for his choreography, and alongside him co-produced the film Devi in 2016 alongwith other films.Later on, in 2019, LKG was produced by M/s Vels Film International (sole proprie
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vels Film International Ltd share price today?

The Vels Film International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vels Film International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vels Film International Ltd is ₹51.37 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vels Film International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vels Film International Ltd is 0 and 1.09 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vels Film International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vels Film International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vels Film International Ltd is ₹38.2 and ₹111.55 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vels Film International Ltd?

Vels Film International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.74%, 6 Month at -18.86%, 3 Month at -11.46% and 1 Month at -2.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vels Film International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vels Film International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.60 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 26.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vels Film International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.