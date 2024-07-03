Summary

Vels Film International Limited was incorporated on 25th October, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Company is primarily in the business of production of films and sale of film rights. The Company has resulted with the vision of Dr. Ishari K Ganesh to produce feature films in various languages. The company is a member of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. The companys contribution to the South Indian Film Industry is growing in fast pace particularly to the Tamil Film Industry which is the third biggest in India. Dr. Ishari K. Ganeshs late father, Shri Isari Velan was a renowned comedian in Tamil Cinema and that inspired him to act in several films. Being born to a great actor and comedian, entering the film industry was a natural progression for Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh. The Promoter is involved in film industry since the movie Vaaku Moolam in the year 1991. He has acted in multiple movies and the last movie in which he acted was S. Shankars 2.0 which released in 2018.Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, started the Vaels Educational Trust in the year 1992 with 36 students. After setting up various schools, medical colleges and university, the Promoter drifted his attention to film production in Tamil film industry in the memory of his actor father. He associated himself with Mr. Prabhu Deva, known for his choreography, and alongside him co-produced the film Devi in 2016 alongwith other films.Later on, in 2019, LKG was produced by M/s Vels Film International (sole proprie

