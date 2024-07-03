Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹38.2
Prev. Close₹40
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.43
Day's High₹39.8
Day's Low₹38.2
52 Week's High₹111.55
52 Week's Low₹38.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.91
12.91
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.07
47.52
10.61
5.91
Net Worth
46.98
60.43
20.11
15.41
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
39.54
59.92
26.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.54
59.92
26.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
1.27
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vels Film International Ltd
Summary
Vels Film International Limited was incorporated on 25th October, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Company is primarily in the business of production of films and sale of film rights. The Company has resulted with the vision of Dr. Ishari K Ganesh to produce feature films in various languages. The company is a member of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. The companys contribution to the South Indian Film Industry is growing in fast pace particularly to the Tamil Film Industry which is the third biggest in India. Dr. Ishari K. Ganeshs late father, Shri Isari Velan was a renowned comedian in Tamil Cinema and that inspired him to act in several films. Being born to a great actor and comedian, entering the film industry was a natural progression for Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh. The Promoter is involved in film industry since the movie Vaaku Moolam in the year 1991. He has acted in multiple movies and the last movie in which he acted was S. Shankars 2.0 which released in 2018.Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, started the Vaels Educational Trust in the year 1992 with 36 students. After setting up various schools, medical colleges and university, the Promoter drifted his attention to film production in Tamil film industry in the memory of his actor father. He associated himself with Mr. Prabhu Deva, known for his choreography, and alongside him co-produced the film Devi in 2016 alongwith other films.Later on, in 2019, LKG was produced by M/s Vels Film International (sole proprie
Read More
The Vels Film International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vels Film International Ltd is ₹51.37 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vels Film International Ltd is 0 and 1.09 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vels Film International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vels Film International Ltd is ₹38.2 and ₹111.55 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Vels Film International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -56.74%, 6 Month at -18.86%, 3 Month at -11.46% and 1 Month at -2.93%.
