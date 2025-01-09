Vels Film International Ltd Management Discussions

INDIAN ECONOMY INSIGHTS

- Indias economy - steady as she goes

- The Economic Survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5-7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced.

- Indias real GDP grew by 8.2 per cent In FY24, exceeding 8 per cent mark in three out of four quarters of FY24.

- On supply side. Gross value added (GVA) grew by 7.2 per cent in FY24 (at 2011- 12 prices) and net taxes at constant prices grew by 19.1 per cent in FY24.

- The retail inflation reduced from 6.7 per cent in FY23 to 5.4 per cent in FY24.

- Current Account Deficit (CAD) stood at 0.7 per cent of the GDP during FY24, an improvement from the deficit of 2.0 per cent of GDP in FY23.

- 55% of tax collected accrued from direct taxes and remaining 45% from indirect taxes.

- Government has been able to ensure free food grains to 81.4 Crore people. Total expenditure allotted to capital spending have progressively enhanced.

- Monetary Management and Financial

Intermediation- Stability is the Watchword

- Credit disbursal by Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) stood at 1 164.3 lakh crore, growing by 20.2 per cent at the end of March 2024.

- Agriculture and allied activities witnessed double digits growth in credit during FY24.

- Industrial credit growth was 8.5 per cent compared to 5.2 per cent a year ago.

- Primary capital markets facilitated capital formation of ? 10.9 lakh crore during FY24 (approximately 29 per cent of the gross fixed capital formation of private and public corporates during FY23).

- Financial inclusion is not just a goal but also an enabler for sustainable economic growth, reduction of inequality and elimination of poverty.

- The next big challenge is Digital Financial Inclusion (DFI).

- India poised to emerge as one of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the coming decade.

- Indian microfinance sector emerges as the second largest In the world after China.

- Prices and Inflation-Under Control

- The survey highlights that the inflation rate was stable, reflecting effective monetary policy management.

- Central Government announced price cuts for LPG, petrol, and diesel. As a result, retail fuel inflation stayed low In FY24.

- In August 2023, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was reduced by 1 200 per cylinder across all markets in India. Since then, LPG inflation has been in the deflationary zone.

- Core services inflation eased to a nine- year low in FY24; at the same time, core goods inflation also declined to a four- year low.

- In FY24, core consumer durables inflation declined due to an improved supply of key input materials to industries.

- Agriculture sector faced challenges due to extreme weather events, depleted reservoirs, and crop damage, which impacted farm output and food prices.

- Food inflation stood at 6.6 per cent in FY23 and increased to 7.5 per cent in FY24

- Government took appropriate administrative actions, including dynamic stock management, open market operations, subsidised provision of essential food items and trade policy measures, which helping to mitigate food inflation.

- The survey emphasizes the need for targeted Interventions to manage food prices effectively.

- It makes a case for changing the inflation targeting framework of the central bank by excluding food inflation.

- External Sector - Stability Amid Plenty

- Indias external sector remained strong amidst on-going geopolitical headwinds accompanied by sticky inflation.

- Indias rank in the World Banks Logistics Performance Index improved by six places, from 44th in 2018 to 38th in 2023, out of 139 countries.

- The moderation in merchandise imports and rising services exports have improved Indias current account deficit which narrowed 0.7 per cent in FY24.

- India is gaining market share in global exports of goods and services.

- Its share in global goods exports was 1.8 per cent in FY24, against an average of 1.7 per cent during FY16-FY20.

- Indias services exports grew by 4.9 per cent to USD 341.1 billion in FY24 r with growth largely driven by IT/software services and ‘other? business services.

- India is the top remittance recipient country globally, with remittances reaching a milestone of USD 120 billion in 2023.

- Indias external debt has been sustainable over the years, with the external debt to GDP ratio standing at 18.7 per cent at the end of March 2024.

- Medium-Term Outlook - A Growth Strategy for New India

- Key areas of policy focus in the short to medium term:

- job and skill creation,

- tapping the full potential of the agriculture sector,

- addressing MSME bottlenecks, o managing Indias green transition,

- deftly dealing with the Chinese conundrum,

- deepening the corporate bond market, o tackling inequality and improving our young populations quality of health.

- Amrit Kaals growth strategy based on six key areas:

- boosting private investment,

- expansion of MSMEs,

- agriculture as growth engine,

- financing green transition,

- bridging education-employment gap, and

- building capacity of States.

For Indian economy to grow at 7 per cent plus, a tripartite compact between the Union Government, State Governments and the private sector is required.

Outlook: 2023-24

Ten years ago, India was the 10th largest economy in the world, with a GDP of USD 1.9 trillion at current market prices. Today, it is the Sth largest with a GDP of USD 3.7 trillion {est. FY24), despite the pandemic and despite inheriting an economy with macro imbalances and a broken financial sector. This ten-year journey is marked by several reforms, both substantive and incremental, which have significantly contributed to the countrys economic progress. These reforms have also delivered an economic resilience that the country will need to deal with unanticipated global shocks in the future.

In the next three years, India is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world, with a GDP of USD 5 trillion. The government has, however, set a higher goal of becoming a ‘developed country by 2047 With the journey of reforms continuing, this goal is achievable. The reforms will be more purposeful and fruitful with the full participation of the state governments. The participation of the states will be fuller when reforms encompass changes in governance at the district, block, and village levels, making them citizen-friendly and small business-friendly and in areas such as health, education, land and labour in which states have a big role to play. The strength of the domestic demand has driven the economy to a 7 per cent plus growth rate in the last three years. As discussed in the previous sections, the robustness seen in domestic demand, namely, private consumption and investment, traces its origin to the reforms and measures implemented by the government over the last ten years. The supply side has also been strengthened with investment in infrastructure - physical and digital - and measures that aim to boost manufacturing. These have combined to provide an impetus to economic activity in the country. Accordingly, in FY25, real GDP growth will likely be closer to 7 per cent.

There is, however, considerable scope for the growth rate to rise well above 7 per cent by 2030. The speed with which physical Infrastructure Is being built will allow the ICOR to decline, translating private investments into output quickly. The IBC has strengthened balance sheets and. In the process, has freed up economic capital that was otherwise rendered unproductive. The rapidly expanding digital infrastructure Is continuously Improving institutional efficiency Technological progress is picking up pace with rising collaboration with foreign partners in the production of goods and services. Decisive steps have been taken to speed up human capital formation. Finally, the overall investment climate is increasingly becoming more favourable with sustained enhancement in the ease of doing business.

The unification of the domestic markets brought in by the adoption of the GST incentivlses production on a larger scale while reducing logistics costs. The expansion of the tax base that the GST facilitates will strengthen the finances of the Union and state governments, enabling growth-enhancing public expenditures. The rising credibility of the RBI in restraining inflation v/ill anchor inflationary expectations, providing a stable Interest rate environment for businesses and the public to make long-term investment and spending decisions, respectively.

According to the IMF, between 2012 and 2019, after the global economic crisis and the waning of the impact of the immediate stimulus measures taken by the affected countries in its wake, global economic growth at constant prices averaged 3.4 per cent. The growth rate was similar in the five- year period between 2014 and 2019 Between 2023 and 2028, the Funds projected growth for the world economy is around 3.1 per cent. Further, data from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) show that, in value terms, world trade barely grew in either period (2012-19 or 2014-19). In volume terms, the growth rate averaged 2.4 per cent. Despite this insipid backdrop for global economic growth and trade growth, between 2014 and 2019, the compounded annual growth rate of the Indian economy at constant price was 7.4%. In other words, these data demonstrate the internal strengths of the Indian economy, which bestow on it the ability to grow notwithstanding unfavourable global economic conditions. Therefore, it is eminently possible for the Indian economy to grow in the coming years at a rate above 7 per cent on the strength of the financial sector and other recent and future structural reforms. Only the elevated risk of geopolitical conflicts is an area of concern. Priority areas for future reforms include skilling, learning outcomes, health, energy security, reduction in compliance burden for MSMEs, and gender balancing in the labour force. Furthermore, under a reasonable set of assumptions with respect to the inflation differentials and the exchange rate, India can aspire to become a USD 7 trillion economy in the next six to seven years (by 2030) This will be a significant milestone in the journey to delivering a quality of life and standard of living that match and exceed the aspirations of the Indian people.

Source : The Indian Economy - A Review Jan 2024

INDUSTRY REVIEW

The Indian Media and Entertainment Sector - Outlook

The growth rate in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) sectors outperformed that of India?s GDP growth rate. What makes this interesting is that the consumer spending in this sector is discretionary. With the per capita outlook for the Indian economy looking to increase several notches in the coming years, the consequent overall consumer spend outlook in the sector remains positive. In addition, favorable FDl policy in telecom and digital channels would impact investments trends positively across all segments. FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment (M&E) Report 2024, the Indian M&E sector will grow by INR 763 billion over 3 years to reach INR 3.1 trillion in 2026 registering a growth rate of 10% p.a. All Segments are expected to grow as long as GDP registers a growth of over 5%. Digital Media and Gaming are expected to contribute to 61% of this growth followed by VFX (9%) and Television (9%). As per the EYs M&E sector report of March 2024, ^Reinvent, the film segment will continue to grow, driven by theatrical revenues as Hindi movies go mass market in their storytelling, incorporate more VFX to enhance the movie-going experience and expand more aggressively into tier-ll and III cities The report expects high-end cinemas to evolve into "experience zones" to cater to top- end multiplex audiences who watch movies for their spectacular experience and to enjoy an evening out with friends and family - a market they estimate at around over 100 million customers / 50 million households today. Additionally, the report expects a set of lower- priced "cinema products" will emerge for the next 100 to 150 million audiences across the top 50 to 75 cities of India, which will also require a change to the type of content being produced for these audiences, and which could even see regional OTT products releasing in a windowed manner. India has less than 10,000 screens, and the highest deficit is in Hindi speaking markets and less than 100 million Indians visited a cinema hall in 2023. This points to the size of the opportunity that lies ahead of us.

1,796 films were released in theatres during 2023, 11% higher than in 2022 339 Indian films released across 38 countries, up from 33 countries In the previous year. They generated a gross box office collection of INR19 billion, 19% more than 2022. The highest number of films were released in Telugu (317), Tamil (271), Kannada (241), Malayalam and Hindi (218 each).

OUR 8USINESS

Our Company was incorporated in Chennai as "VELS Film International Limited" on 25th October, 2019 under the Companies Act, 2013 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Corporate Identity Number of our Company is U74999TN2019PLC132235.

Our Company is primarily in the business of production of films and sale of film rights. Vels Film International Limited is the result of the vision of Dr. Ishari K Ganesh to produce feature films in various languages.

Our company is a member of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. The company?s contribution to the South Indian Film Industry Is growing in fast pace particularly to the Tamil Film Industry which is the third biggest in India. Dr. Ishari K. Ganeshs late father Shri Ishari Velan was a renowned comedian in Tamil Cinema of yesteryears and that inspired him to act in several films as well. Being born to a great actor and comedian, entering the film industry was a natural progression for Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh. Our promoter is involved in film industry since the movie ‘Vaaku Moolam in the year 1991. He has acted in multiple movies and the last movie in which he acted was S. Shankars 2.0 which released in 2018.

Later our promoter started working in the education sector. With a modest beginning as a humble educationist, our Promoter, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, started the Vaels Educational Trust in the year 1992 with 36 students. In 2017, the Vels Group celebrated its 25 years of commitment to excellence in education with more than 25,000 students, 25 institutions and 5,000 staff with centers in Singapore and United Kingdom His efforts to provide quality education to all sections of the society are renewed every year. Our promoter is an educationist, philanthropist and a business magnate.

After successfully setting up various schools, medical colleges and university in the year 2016 our promoter drifted his attention to film production in Tamil film industry in the memory of his actor father. He associated himself with Mr. Prabhu Deva, known for his choreography, and alongside him co-produced the film Dev/ in 2016 along with other films. Later in 2019, LKG was produced by M/s Vels Film International (sole proprietorship of our promoter). After producing few more films, we decided to corporatize our film production business and therefore formed Vels Film International Limited.

Following are the completed Projects under our production banner by our company since our incorporation In 2019:-

Mookuthi Amman , Kutty Story , Sumo , Joshua Imal Pol Kaakha, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Singapore Saloon, Joshua, PT Sir, Chutney Sambar

1. The various ongoing projects are:

a. Ahathiya (earlier named as Black & White)

b. Corana Kumar

c. Genie SWOT ANALYSIS

a. Strengths:

• Achieved phenomenon growth in short timeframe.

• Highly task-oriented team.

• The growing middle class with higher disposable income.

• Multiplexes with prime locations with average ticket price & spread of OTT trend.

A. Weakness:

• The Entertainment sector in India is highly fragmented.

• Lack of familiarity in other regional language films segment.

B. Opportunities:

• Growing market conditions.

• Opening in other regional languages market.

• Avenues available in OTT and other digital platforms.

• Increase in no. of multiplexes.

C Threats:

- Competition from established production houses.

- Change in government policies.

• Piracy, violation of intellectual property rights.

- Frequent changes in technology at high cost INFORMATION SECURrTY

We manage sensitive and confidential data for our clients. Maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and security of such data is of paramount importance to us. We have installed CCTV cameras, Biometric access. Password sensitive central storage for protection of classified data and intellectual property.

SALES AND MARKETING

A strong and robust sales and marketing team ensures pitching for prime projects at the appropriate time. The team ensures compatibility and reliability with the clients servicing their needs and requirements efficiently. This is the reason major clients continue to associate with our Company year on year. We have appointed a full-time public relation officer to facilitate the marketing goals.

COMPETITION

The competitive landscape within the Indian film industry is rapidly changing. The language in which we primarily produce the movies is Tamil. We face competition from the regional players such as Sun Pictures, AGS Entertainment, Lyca Productions, etc. Our Company also faces competition from large players in the films and content streaming segments. Some of the companies that have entered this sector in past few years are Reliance, UTV, Eros and other players. Further, on digital platforms (OTT) we face competition from these players as well as the other local and international players. We compete with these companies to enter directly into deals with talent, such as actors and directors.

COLLABORATIONS / JOINT VENTURES

As on the date of the Annual Report, our Company has not entered into any technical or other collaboration or Joint venture.

HUMAN RESOURCE

We believe that our employees are the key to the success of our business. As on March 31* , 2024, we have the total strength of 13 full-time employees In various departments.

Our company does not enter into long term contracts with contractual based manpower. Company enters into short term (project based) contracts only with the key persons involved in a film project such as Director(s), Actors, etc.

Our company pays to the manpower such as background artists, dance artists, spot boys, etc involved in every film project on daily basis. From our past experience we believe that such manpower (excluding key persons) may vary from 60 to 120 personnel per film.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

In FY 24, the Company?s total consolidated income stood at Rs.3953.S4 lakhs as against Rs. 5992.12 Lakhs in FV 23. The company registered an EBIT loss of Rs. (3467.50 Jlakhs during the year as compared to a profit of Rs.277.01 lakhs in the previous year. The consolidated loss for the year stood at Rs.(4295.78 ) lakhs as compared to Rs.52.41 lakhs in FY 23.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Risk Management framework Includes Risk Management Policy and identification of risks at Company Level, Strategic Level and Operational level. The risk mitigation procedures associated with the business and prioritization of risks include scanning the business environment and having periodic risk review.

The risks associated with the Company?s businesses are broadly classified in following categories:

• Economic Risk: Due to adverse political situations or downturn which may negatively impact the Companys organizational objectives. External events and factors beyond the control of the Company, such as politics, laws and regulations, can impact its business operations.

• Regulatory Risk: Due to government regulations or any other statutory violations and amendments, which may lead to litigations and loss of reputation.

• Operational Risk: Ability to attract and retain clients.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has adequate internal controls required in the nature of its business and operations. The company can safeguard its assets and financial transactions with adequate checks and balances, while adhering to accounting policies. Systems are reviewed and improved regularly. With the Company?s budgetary control system, it monitors revenue and expenditure with actual vs. approved budget. The Company has its own corporate internal audit function which monitors and assesses the adequacy and effectiveness of the Internal Controls and Systems. Deviations from standard operating procedures are periodically reviewed and compliance is ensured.

Cautionary Statements

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include economic developments in India or globally, demand and supply conditions in the Industry, changes in Government regulations, tax laws, litigations, employee relations and others.