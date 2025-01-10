iifl-logo-icon 1
Vels Film International Ltd Balance Sheet

38
(-4.52%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.91

12.91

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.07

47.52

10.61

5.91

Net Worth

46.98

60.43

20.11

15.41

Minority Interest

Debt

72.28

77.52

57.94

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

119.26

137.95

78.05

15.41

Fixed Assets

0.26

0.3

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.4

24.4

24.4

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.59

0.01

0

0.48

Networking Capital

85.39

105.78

53

14.88

Inventories

67.61

42.13

24.6

11.19

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.57

3.83

18.82

0.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

84.13

85.67

37.7

29.2

Sundry Creditors

-10.62

-11.51

-9.91

-2.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-62.3

-14.34

-18.21

-23.76

Cash

5.64

7.46

0.62

0.04

Total Assets

119.28

137.95

78.05

15.43

