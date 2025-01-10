Vels Film International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.91
12.91
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.07
47.52
10.61
5.91
Net Worth
46.98
60.43
20.11
15.41
Minority Interest
Debt
72.28
77.52
57.94
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
119.26
137.95
78.05
15.41
Fixed Assets
0.26
0.3
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.4
24.4
24.4
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.59
0.01
0
0.48
Networking Capital
85.39
105.78
53
14.88
Inventories
67.61
42.13
24.6
11.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.57
3.83
18.82
0.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
84.13
85.67
37.7
29.2
Sundry Creditors
-10.62
-11.51
-9.91
-2.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-62.3
-14.34
-18.21
-23.76
Cash
5.64
7.46
0.62
0.04
Total Assets
119.28
137.95
78.05
15.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.