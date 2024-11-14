|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 regarding the submission of financial results for the half year period ended 30th September 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Jun 2024
|8 Jun 2024
|Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Updated Consolidated Profit and Loss account for the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/06/2024)
