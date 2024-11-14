iifl-logo-icon 1
Vels Film International Ltd Board Meeting

36.5
(-3.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vels Film CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 regarding the submission of financial results for the half year period ended 30th September 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Jun 20248 Jun 2024
Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 08, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Vels Film International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Updated Consolidated Profit and Loss account for the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/06/2024)

Vels Film: Related News

No Record Found

