To

the Members of

M/s. Vels Film International Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. Vels Film International Limited ("the Company"} which comprise the Balance Sheet as March 31. 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act. 2013, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of affairs of the Company as at March 31. 2024. its Profit and its Cash Fiows for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the

Companies Act. 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, In our professional judgment, were o? most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key Audit Matters Audit Procedures Revenue Recognition: Our audit procedures to assess the appropriateness of revenue recognized included the following: (Refer Note 20 to the Standalone Financial Statements) The Company recognizes income from license fees, v/hen control of the underlying products have been transferred along with satisfaction of performance obligation. • Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal controls over the revenue recognition process. • Examination of significant contracts entered into, during the year. Investment in Subsidiary: The following audit procedures were performed to assess the requirement of impairment provision: (Refer Note 12 to the Standalone Financial Statements) The Company has an investment in a Subsidiary named ?Vels Studios and Entertainments Private Limited amounting to Rs.24.39 Crores, whose shares were acquired through NCLT order • Examination and analysis of the Financial Statements of the Subsidiary for year ended March 31, 2024 The subsidiary is in the process of renovation of shooting floors and improvising of theme park. In connection with :his, further Loans were given to the subsidiary carrying in interest rate of 6% to the extent of Rs 1.84 crores during the year 31 March 2024 • Analyzing the physical verification report of the Assets of the subsidiary. As at 31 march 2024 balance of above loan is Rs.53.05 crores. • Assessing Managements business plans, assumptions and analyzing the projected cash subsidiary. To assess if any impairment provision is required. Valuation of Work-in-Progress The following audit procedures were performed: (Refer Note 15 to the Standalone Financial Statements) • Evaluating the Design of Internal Controls relating to recording of costs incurred with respect to the movies under production. The balance of v/ork-in-progress represented b movies under production, stands at Rs 67.61 crores on 31st March 2024 This was identified as 3 Key Audit Matter as it forms a significant portion of the financial statements. * Analytical procedures for increase in cost of inventories in comparison with the previous years. • Verification of contractual payments incurred for films under production with the agreements entered with third parties. • Verification of recognition of expenses to the Profit and Loss Account in case of movies sold and the corresponding income recognition • Consistency of accounting policy followed over the years for valuation of work in progress.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors? report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board?s Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If. based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from matenal misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basts for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under section 143(3){i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them allrelationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable As required by Section 143(3) of the Act. we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement deait with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the Report on adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries??), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest ;n other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (1) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company had not declared or paid dividend during the year as stated in rule 11 clause (f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31. 2024 which has 3 feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated from 2Sh September 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable for the company only with effect from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g)

of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vels Film International Limited for the year ended 31st March 2023

As Referred in ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(i) (a) (A) the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) the Company does not hold any intangible assets, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable,

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the period. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the site of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) the Company does not hold any immovable properties, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment during the period.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and ruies made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the period. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification.

b) The company was not sanctioned any working capital loans during the period, from banks or financial institutions, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the period except loan to its subsidiary.

(a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other entity during the period.

(A) The aggregate amount during the period, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances to subsidiary:

Loans (in thousands) Aggregate amount granted during the period - Subsidiary M/s Vels Entertainment and Studios Private Limited 18,350.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above - Subsidiary M/s Vels Entertainment and Studios Private Limited 5,28.035.59

(B) No loans or advances or guarantees or securities to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates were provided during the period.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of the loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest, as these loans were provided to its subsidiary whose objects and line of business are similar to that of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans to subsidiary, the payment of interest is regular as per the terms of the agreement. As regards repayment of principal, the agreement does not specify a schedule of repayment and hence the question of commenting on regularity in repayment of principal does not arise

(d) There are no amounts overdue with regard to interest payment. As stated above, as the agreement does not specify a schedule of repayment, the question of amounts overdue does not arise.

(e) In respect of Joans and advances, no loans/ advances have been renewed or extended or no fresh loans were granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the subsidiary.

(f) The company has granted loans without specifying any terms and conditions or period of repayment only to its subsidiary amounting to Rs 18,350.00 thousand [PY: 4,08,400 thousand]. This constitutes 100% of the total loans. However, interest is charged on the said loan

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provded any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act. 2013 Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 1481 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it and/ or services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3{vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Incometax, Goods and Services tax, cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the period by the Company with the appropriate authorities though there has been slight delay in few cases. Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax. Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise are not applicable to the Company.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(viii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the period for the purposes for which it was obtained.

(d> According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds were raised on shortterm basis during the year Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken funds from any entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint venture, except the following:

Mstire of Find taken Name of lender Amount irvdved Name of the subsidary, associate, joint venture Relation Nature of Transaction forwhch funds united Loan Drector Rs.18.350 thai&ano M/sVeb Stud os ana Entertainment Private Limited Subs idary Project of the Subsidiary

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report th3t the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments during the year). Hence, reporting under clause (x)(a) is not applicable

(b) the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the period Hence, reporting under this sub - clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the explanations and information given to us, no fraud by the company or fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the period.

(b) no report was required to be fiied under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the period

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company as defined under Section 406 of the Act. Hence reporting under sub - clauses (a) to (c) of this clause is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information 3nd explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the period the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) the company is not required to be registered under section 4S-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), hence reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

(b) the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934, hence reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable

(c) the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

Id) the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable.

(xvii) the company has not incurred cash losses during the audit period and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the period and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xtx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) the company does not have any unspent amount as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013, hence reporting under sub-clause (a) and (b) of this clause is not applicable.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vels Film International Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

As referred in clause f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of Vels Film International Limited of even date. Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of Vels Film International Limited as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility a to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of interna! control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, materia! misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31. 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.