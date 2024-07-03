Summary

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited was incorporated as Bodhi Tree Multimedia Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 4, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated September 1, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Mautik Ajit Tolia and Mr. Sukesh Devdas Motwani. The Company has established itself as a leader in television content in India particularly for Hindi language content and has also successfully ventured in the regional television content market and Internet based program.The Company operate its activities from its registered office and studios located in 507, Reliable Business Centre in Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai. The Company operates in the business of providing complete localization services for television, film and digital industry, which consists of producing, directing, writing, dubbing, mixing, subtitling, content editing and content localization services for movies, audio books, documentaries, games and TV programmers in regional and international languages. The Company operates in both segments -Television as well as OTT content. The business model is B2B, wherein the primary business activity of the Company includes content production for television, films and digital platforms. The Company have been in the forefront of creating

