Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Share Price

11.09
(11.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.92
  • Day's High11.92
  • 52 Wk High22.19
  • Prev. Close9.94
  • Day's Low10.66
  • 52 Wk Low 9.4
  • Turnover (lac)284.46
  • P/E43.3
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.23
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)138.58
  • Div. Yield0.5
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

11.92

Prev. Close

9.94

Turnover(Lac.)

284.46

Day's High

11.92

Day's Low

10.66

52 Week's High

22.19

52 Week's Low

9.4

Book Value

2.23

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

138.58

P/E

43.3

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0.5

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Corporate Action

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 29 Feb, 2024

arrow

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 64.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.52

12.38

7.88

5.33

Net Worth

27.02

24.88

9.13

6.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

35.68

26.71

38.45

22.68

yoy growth (%)

33.59

-30.53

69.52

2.53

Raw materials

-2.06

5.35

0

0

As % of sales

5.77

20.06

0

0

Employee costs

-0.87

-0.58

-0.38

-0.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.28

3.72

0.42

1.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.78

-0.06

-0.06

-0.24

Working capital

10.74

-2.63

-3.59

3.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.59

-30.53

69.52

2.53

Op profit growth

-0.72

698.57

-73.14

-193.11

EBIT growth

-12.06

621.08

-62.26

-189.19

Net profit growth

-31.81

911.58

-63.89

-152.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

64

42.61

59.08

35.69

26.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64

42.61

59.08

35.69

26.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.21

0.3

0.29

0.75

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mautik Ajit Tolia

Whole-time Director

Sukesh Devdas Motwani

Independent Director

Uma Krishnan

Independent Director

Saloni Kapadia

Independent Director

Nutan Jha

Independent Director

Suneel Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Suyog Jadhav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

Summary

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited was incorporated as Bodhi Tree Multimedia Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 4, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated September 1, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Mautik Ajit Tolia and Mr. Sukesh Devdas Motwani. The Company has established itself as a leader in television content in India particularly for Hindi language content and has also successfully ventured in the regional television content market and Internet based program.The Company operate its activities from its registered office and studios located in 507, Reliable Business Centre in Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai. The Company operates in the business of providing complete localization services for television, film and digital industry, which consists of producing, directing, writing, dubbing, mixing, subtitling, content editing and content localization services for movies, audio books, documentaries, games and TV programmers in regional and international languages. The Company operates in both segments -Television as well as OTT content. The business model is B2B, wherein the primary business activity of the Company includes content production for television, films and digital platforms. The Company have been in the forefront of creating
Company FAQs

What is the Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd share price today?

The Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd is ₹138.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd is 43.3 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd is ₹9.4 and ₹22.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd?

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.04%, 3 Years at 55.57%, 1 Year at -49.29%, 6 Month at -33.78%, 3 Month at -14.01% and 1 Month at -11.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.30 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 64.08 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
