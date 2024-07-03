Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹11.92
Prev. Close₹9.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹284.46
Day's High₹11.92
Day's Low₹10.66
52 Week's High₹22.19
52 Week's Low₹9.4
Book Value₹2.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)138.58
P/E43.3
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.52
12.38
7.88
5.33
Net Worth
27.02
24.88
9.13
6.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
35.68
26.71
38.45
22.68
yoy growth (%)
33.59
-30.53
69.52
2.53
Raw materials
-2.06
5.35
0
0
As % of sales
5.77
20.06
0
0
Employee costs
-0.87
-0.58
-0.38
-0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.28
3.72
0.42
1.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.78
-0.06
-0.06
-0.24
Working capital
10.74
-2.63
-3.59
3.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.59
-30.53
69.52
2.53
Op profit growth
-0.72
698.57
-73.14
-193.11
EBIT growth
-12.06
621.08
-62.26
-189.19
Net profit growth
-31.81
911.58
-63.89
-152.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
64
42.61
59.08
35.69
26.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64
42.61
59.08
35.69
26.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.21
0.3
0.29
0.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mautik Ajit Tolia
Whole-time Director
Sukesh Devdas Motwani
Independent Director
Uma Krishnan
Independent Director
Saloni Kapadia
Independent Director
Nutan Jha
Independent Director
Suneel Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Suyog Jadhav
Reports by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
Summary
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited was incorporated as Bodhi Tree Multimedia Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 4, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated September 1, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Mautik Ajit Tolia and Mr. Sukesh Devdas Motwani. The Company has established itself as a leader in television content in India particularly for Hindi language content and has also successfully ventured in the regional television content market and Internet based program.The Company operate its activities from its registered office and studios located in 507, Reliable Business Centre in Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai. The Company operates in the business of providing complete localization services for television, film and digital industry, which consists of producing, directing, writing, dubbing, mixing, subtitling, content editing and content localization services for movies, audio books, documentaries, games and TV programmers in regional and international languages. The Company operates in both segments -Television as well as OTT content. The business model is B2B, wherein the primary business activity of the Company includes content production for television, films and digital platforms. The Company have been in the forefront of creating
The Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd is ₹138.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd is 43.3 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd is ₹9.4 and ₹22.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.04%, 3 Years at 55.57%, 1 Year at -49.29%, 6 Month at -33.78%, 3 Month at -14.01% and 1 Month at -11.17%.
