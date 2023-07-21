The Board of Directors are pleased to present the Companys Forty Third Annual Report and the Companys audited financial statements (consolidated and standalone) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. OPERATING RESULTS

The operating results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are as follows:

(Rupees In Lakh)

Year ended 31st March, 2024 (Standalone) Year ended 31st March, 2023 (Standalone) Year ended 31st March, 2024 (Consolidated) Year ended 31st March, 2023 (Consolidated) Revenue from Operations 3736.62 4282.17 6409.32 4282.17 Profit before tax from continuing operations 454.77 455.65 508.72 454.62 Tax Expenses (Including Deferred Tax) (81.62) (129.76) (154.24) (125.76) Profit after Tax 373.16 325.89 354.40 324.80 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 373.16 325.89 339.21 324.80

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There are no transfers to any specific reserves during the year.

3. THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, your company achieved total revenue from operations of 3736.62 Lakh (previous year 4282.17 Lakh) resulting in decrease of 14.60% over the previous year. The profit after tax (including other comprehensive income) is at 373.16 Lakh (previous year 325.89 Lakh resulting in increase of 12.66%.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

Authorised Share Capital: The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 18,50,00,000 divided in to 18,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

During the year the following changes have taken place in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company:

• In the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2023 the Authorised Share Capital was increased from existing Rs, 12,50,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crore Fifty Lakhs only) divided into 1,25,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Twenty-Five Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 14,50,00,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Crores Fifty Lakh only) divided into 1,45,00,000 (One Crore Forty-Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only);

• In the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st November 2023 the Authorised Share Capital was increased from existing Rs. 14,50,00,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Crores Fifty Lakh only) divided into 1,45,00,000 (One Crore Forty-Five Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 18,50,00,000/- (Rupees Eighteen Crores Fifty Lakh only) divided into 1,85,00,000 (One Crore Eighty-Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only);

• In the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 13th March 2023 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) each was sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid up.

Issued Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital: The Issued Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 12,49,60,000 divided in to 12,49,60,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

During the year the following changes have taken place in the Issued Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company:

• In the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 13th March 2023 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) each was sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid up.

The equity shares of the Company were admitted to Direct Listing from Emerge Platform of NSE to BSE Mainboard Platform effective from Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

5. DIVIDEND

Our consistent performance and long-term value creation have been reflected in the quantum of Profits/Reserves distributed to Shareholders by the Company. The interim dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share have been paid to the shareholders for FY 2023-2024 amounting to Rs. 10,290.52/- Thousands.

6. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As required under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a Cash Flow Statement and consolidated Financial Statement is part of the Annual Report.

7. THE CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY;

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

8. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND.

There was no transfer during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

9. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY-TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE ETC.

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished as Annexure A to Directors Report.

10. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY.

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed also discussed at the meetings of the Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company has constituted Risk Management Committee and its risk management policy is available on the website of the Company https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html

11. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Companys internal controls system has been established on values of integrity and operational excellence and it supports the vision of the Company "To be the most sustainable and competitive Company in our industry". The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. These are routinely tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors and their significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee.

12. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable as the Company is having Net worth less than rupees Five Hundred Crore, Turnover less than rupees One Thousand Crore and Net Profit less than rupees Five Crore.

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The particulars of investments made and loans given to subsidiaries has been disclosed in the financial statements in notes 5 and 6 of the standalone financial statements. Also, Company has not given any guarantee during the year under review.

14. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large or which warrants the approval of the shareholders. The transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 i.e. Annexure B in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the details of the transactions with Related Party are provided in the Companys financial statements (note …..) in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

All Related Party Transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. Omnibus approval is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. A statement of all related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

The Related Party Transactions Policy as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html

15. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

16. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 following is the link for Annual Return 2023-2024. https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html

17. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

During the financial year, the Board met nine times on 20th April, 2023, 17th May, 2023, 21st July 2023, 11th August 2023, 07th September 2023, 26th October 2023, 07th November 2023, 08th February 2024, and 16th February 2024.

18. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm:

• That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure.

• That the selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, and that of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

• That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• That the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

• The Board has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

• The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

19. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

20. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

The information required under section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given as Annexure C to this report. In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules, if any, forms part of the Report. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has afirmed at its meeting held on 16th February, 2024 that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

The policy is available on the Companys website https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html

21. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year the following changes have taken place in the Board of Directors of the Company:

• Mr. Niranjan Vidyasagar (DIN: 07477228) was appointed as Additional Director Designated as Independent Director by the Board on 21/07/2023;

• Ms. Saloni Sunil Kapadia (DIN: 08836105) resigned as Non-Executive, Independent Director with effect from 21/07/2023;

• Mr. Niranjan Vidyasagar (DIN: 07477228) and Mr. Suyog Sanjay Jadhav (DIN 07604183) resigned with effect from 05th October 2023 due non regularization by the members in the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2023;

• Mr. Rahul Kanodia (DIN: 02320727) was appointed as Additional - Non-Executive Non-Independent Director by the Board on 26/10/2023;

• Mr. Suneel Kumar Jain (DIN:10371576) was appointed as Additional - Non-Executive Independent Director by the Board on 26/10/2023;

• Mr Rahul Kanodia (DIN 02320727) was regularised as Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 years from 26/10/2023 by the members in the Extra Ordinary Meeting held on 21st November 2023;

• Mr. Suneel Kumar Jain (DIN:10371576) was regularised as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 years from 26/10/2023 by the members in the Extra Ordinary Meeting held on 21st November 2023

22. ATTRIBUTES, QUALIFICATIONS & INDEPENDENCE OF DIRECTORS, THEIR APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html for Selection, Appointment and Remuneration of Directors which inter- alia requires that composition and remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/ criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director

23. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant SEBI Listing Regulations.

24. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The familiarisation program aims to provide Independent Directors with the pharmaceutical industry scenario, the socio-economic environment in which the Company operates, the business model, the operational and financial performance of the Company, significant developments so as to enable them to take well informed decisions in a timely manner. The familiarisation program also seeks to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes. The policy on Companys familiarisation program for Independent Directors is posted on Companys website at https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html

25. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s SARA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 120927W), Mumbai, was appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company at the 7th Annual General Meeting held on 15th September 2020, for a term of five years till the conclusion of the 12thAGM to be held in the year 2025.

The Company has not proposed an Ordinary Resolution for ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 because pursuant to the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, the same is omitted with effect from 7th May, 2018.

26. INTERNAL AUDITORS

On recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 20th April 2024 has appointed M/s S Khasgiwala & Co Chartered Accountants, as internal auditors for financial year 2024-25.

27. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

On recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 20th August 2024 have appointed M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25 and to issue Secretarial Audit Report as per the prescribed format under rules in terms of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Further, the Secretarial Audit issued by M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co.., Company Secretaries for the financial year 2023-2024 is annexed herewith and forms part of this report as Annexure D. Secretarial Audit Report is not applicable to the Subsidiary, not being a material subsidiary.

28. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

The provision of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company. Maintenance of cost records as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company for the FY 2023-2024. Accordingly, such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the Company for the said period.

29. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks. Report of the secretarial auditor is given as an Annexure D which forms part of this report.

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed towards maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhering to the Corporate Governance requirements as set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part C of schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report. The Certificate from the practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part E of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also published in this Annual Report as Annexure E.

31. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as Annexure F.

32. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Vasudhara Media Ventures Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Dharmaveer Media City Private Limited and MJ Creative studio Private Limited is the subsidiary of the Company. Phataka Films LLP is the joint venture of the Company. The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company form part of this Annual Report. Annual Report of your Company does not contain the Financial Statements of its Subsidiary.

The Audited Annual Accounts and related information of the Companys Subsidiary will be made available upon request. These documents will be available for inspection during all days expect Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 10.00 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Companys Registered Office. The Subsidiary Companies Audited Accounts are available on the Companys Website https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html.

33. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism policy to oversee the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Vigil Mechanism Policy is available at the website of the Company.

34. REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Internal Auditors, Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

35. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has devised a policy containing criteria for evaluating the performance of the Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Non-Executive Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Board and its Committees based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Feedback was sought by way of a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning, such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, and governance. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is explained in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

The Board of Directors of your Company expressed satisfaction about the transparency in terms of disclosures, maintaining higher governance standards and updating the Independent Directors on key topics impacting the Company.

36 MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during the financial year.

37. THE DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the year there has been no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

38. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has formed a Risk Management Committee. There are currently seven Committees of the Board, as follows:

• Audit Committee:

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee. Details of all the Committees along with their charters, composition and meetings held during the year, are provided in the "Report on Corporate Governance", a part of this Annual Report.

39. OTHER DISCLOSURES

The Company does not have any Employees Stock Option Scheme in force and hence particulars are not furnished, as the same are not applicable. No proceedings against the Company is initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof – Not Applicable.

40. POLICIES

The Company seeks to promote highest levels of ethical standards in the normal business transactions guided by the value system. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates formulation of certain policies for listed companies. The Policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and are updated based on the need and compliance as per the applicable laws and rules and as amended from time to time. The policies are available on the website of the Company at https://www.bodhitreemultimedia.com/investors.html.

41. COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors hereby confirm that the Company has complied with the necessary provisions of the revised Secretarial Standard 1 and Secretarial Standard 2 to the extent applicable to the Company.

42. ENHANCING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Your company firmly believes that its success, the marketplace and a good reputation are among the primary determinants of value to the shareholder. The organisational vision is founded on the principles of good governance and delivering leading-edge products backed with dependable after sales services. Following the vision your Company is committed to creating and maximising long-term value for shareholders.

43. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operation include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of raw materials, finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within and outside the country and various other factors.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the continued co-operation extended by shareholders, employees, customers, banks, suppliers and other business associates.

For and behalf of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited

Mautik Ajit Tolia Chairman and Managing Director

DIN 06586383

Date: 05.09.2024

Place: Mumbai