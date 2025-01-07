Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
35.68
26.71
38.45
22.68
yoy growth (%)
33.59
-30.53
69.52
2.53
Raw materials
-2.06
5.35
0
0
As % of sales
5.77
20.06
0
0
Employee costs
-0.87
-0.58
-0.38
-0.54
As % of sales
2.45
2.2
1
2.39
Other costs
-29.53
-28.24
-37.66
-20.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
82.75
105.72
97.93
90.94
Operating profit
3.21
3.23
0.4
1.51
OPM
9.01
12.12
1.05
6.66
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.25
-0.12
-0.21
Other income
0.29
0.75
0.17
0
Profit before tax
3.28
3.72
0.42
1.24
Taxes
-0.78
-0.06
-0.06
-0.24
Tax rate
-24.01
-1.73
-15.23
-19.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.49
3.65
0.36
1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.49
3.65
0.36
1
yoy growth (%)
-31.81
911.58
-63.89
-152.4
NPM
6.98
13.68
0.93
4.41
