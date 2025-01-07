iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.34
(17.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

35.68

26.71

38.45

22.68

yoy growth (%)

33.59

-30.53

69.52

2.53

Raw materials

-2.06

5.35

0

0

As % of sales

5.77

20.06

0

0

Employee costs

-0.87

-0.58

-0.38

-0.54

As % of sales

2.45

2.2

1

2.39

Other costs

-29.53

-28.24

-37.66

-20.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

82.75

105.72

97.93

90.94

Operating profit

3.21

3.23

0.4

1.51

OPM

9.01

12.12

1.05

6.66

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.25

-0.12

-0.21

Other income

0.29

0.75

0.17

0

Profit before tax

3.28

3.72

0.42

1.24

Taxes

-0.78

-0.06

-0.06

-0.24

Tax rate

-24.01

-1.73

-15.23

-19.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.49

3.65

0.36

1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.49

3.65

0.36

1

yoy growth (%)

-31.81

911.58

-63.89

-152.4

NPM

6.98

13.68

0.93

4.41

Bodhi Tree : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.