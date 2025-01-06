iifl-logo-icon 1
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.33
(13.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

Bodhi Tree FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.28

3.72

0.42

1.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.78

-0.06

-0.06

-0.24

Working capital

10.74

-2.63

-3.59

3.34

Other operating items

Operating

13.21

1.01

-3.26

4.29

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.06

Free cash flow

13.26

1.05

-3.22

4.35

Equity raised

-2.42

-13.55

-4.7

-4.12

Investing

-0.35

0.01

0.07

0.28

Financing

6.72

6.17

5.63

4.33

Dividends paid

0.12

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.33

-6.32

-2.22

4.84

