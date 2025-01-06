Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.28
3.72
0.42
1.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.78
-0.06
-0.06
-0.24
Working capital
10.74
-2.63
-3.59
3.34
Other operating items
Operating
13.21
1.01
-3.26
4.29
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.06
Free cash flow
13.26
1.05
-3.22
4.35
Equity raised
-2.42
-13.55
-4.7
-4.12
Investing
-0.35
0.01
0.07
0.28
Financing
6.72
6.17
5.63
4.33
Dividends paid
0.12
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.33
-6.32
-2.22
4.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.