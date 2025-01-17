iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Key Ratios

12.23
(0.74%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.59

Op profit growth

-0.72

EBIT growth

-12.06

Net profit growth

-30.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.01

12.12

EBIT margin

9.79

14.88

Net profit margin

6.98

13.44

RoCE

47.77

RoNW

19.16

RoA

8.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.94

138.11

Dividend per share

1

0

Cash EPS

19.82

137.53

Book value per share

52.64

-3.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.07

P/CEPS

0.07

P/B

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

3.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

5.21

0

Tax payout

-24.01

-3.48

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.64

Inventory days

44.28

Creditor days

-46.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-16.15

-15.5

Net debt / equity

0.05

-59.62

Net debt / op. profit

0.1

1.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.77

20.06

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.2

Other costs

-82.75

-105.72

Bodhi Tree : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.