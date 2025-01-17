Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.59
Op profit growth
-0.72
EBIT growth
-12.06
Net profit growth
-30.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.01
12.12
EBIT margin
9.79
14.88
Net profit margin
6.98
13.44
RoCE
47.77
RoNW
19.16
RoA
8.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.94
138.11
Dividend per share
1
0
Cash EPS
19.82
137.53
Book value per share
52.64
-3.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.07
P/CEPS
0.07
P/B
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
3.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.21
0
Tax payout
-24.01
-3.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.64
Inventory days
44.28
Creditor days
-46.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-16.15
-15.5
Net debt / equity
0.05
-59.62
Net debt / op. profit
0.1
1.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.77
20.06
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.2
Other costs
-82.75
-105.72
