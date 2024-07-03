Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.01
18.01
12.73
12.9
13.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.01
18.01
12.73
12.9
13.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0
0.21
0.01
0.01
Total Income
14.82
18.01
12.95
12.91
13.03
Total Expenditure
11.62
18.62
9.58
11.94
11.38
PBIDT
3.2
-0.61
3.36
0.97
1.65
Interest
0.46
0.23
0.18
0.2
0.09
PBDT
2.75
-0.84
3.18
0.77
1.56
Depreciation
0.08
0.08
0.06
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.44
0.09
0.25
0.4
0.5
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
-0.02
0.04
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
2.25
-1.01
2.9
0.28
0.98
Minority Interest After NP
0.46
-0.46
0
0.47
0.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.79
-0.56
2.9
-0.19
0.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.79
-0.56
2.9
-0.19
0.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.18
-0.08
0.85
0.22
0.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.84
-3.38
26.39
7.51
12.67
PBDTM(%)
19.62
-4.66
24.98
5.96
11.98
PATM(%)
16.05
-5.6
22.78
2.17
7.52
