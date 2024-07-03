iifl-logo-icon 1
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Quarterly Results

12.78
(12.80%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.01

18.01

12.73

12.9

13.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.01

18.01

12.73

12.9

13.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0

0.21

0.01

0.01

Total Income

14.82

18.01

12.95

12.91

13.03

Total Expenditure

11.62

18.62

9.58

11.94

11.38

PBIDT

3.2

-0.61

3.36

0.97

1.65

Interest

0.46

0.23

0.18

0.2

0.09

PBDT

2.75

-0.84

3.18

0.77

1.56

Depreciation

0.08

0.08

0.06

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.44

0.09

0.25

0.4

0.5

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

-0.02

0.04

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

2.25

-1.01

2.9

0.28

0.98

Minority Interest After NP

0.46

-0.46

0

0.47

0.25

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.79

-0.56

2.9

-0.19

0.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.79

-0.56

2.9

-0.19

0.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.18

-0.08

0.85

0.22

0.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.84

-3.38

26.39

7.51

12.67

PBDTM(%)

19.62

-4.66

24.98

5.96

11.98

PATM(%)

16.05

-5.6

22.78

2.17

7.52

