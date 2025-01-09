Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Management Discussions

Our Company was incorporated in the year 2013 as "Bodhi Tree Multimedia Private Limited" under the provision of the Companies Act, 1956 in Mumbai. The name of our company was subsequently changed to "Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited" pursuant to special resolution passed by the Shareholders dated August 18, 2020 of the company and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated September 1, 2020. Our Company was created with the main objects (As per MOA) as mentioned below: To Carry on in India and abroad the business of making of Small or Big Films either for General Public Viewing or Television, TV Serials for any TV Channels in India or abroad either alone or in collaboration with others, Creation, Manufacturing, Consultants etc. of different type of Contents like Text, Audio, Video Content used in all types of communication carriers, develop, create, conceptualize, advise any commercial dissemination of Content/ information (Content Films and/or Serials etc.) by various types of modes available now and in future based on Telephone, T.V., Cable, Mobile network and any other types of media available in India or abroad either for itself or for any other client. We operate our activities from our registered office and studios located in 507, Reliable Business Centre, Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai - 400102, Maharashtra, India. Our Company has studios obtained on rent basis whenever is require. Our list of clients includes some of the renowned names in Films, Television and OTT Industry.

Business Overview

Our business model is B2B, wherein the primary business activity includes content production for television, _lms and digital platforms. We have been in the forefront of creating differentiated and edgy content through its distinct line-up of shows. Our business activities operate in fiverticals at present: TV – Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels), Digital Content (OTT), and Regional content in multiple languages.

1) TV – Hindi GEC: We produce contents for linear broadcast networks like Zee, Sony, Star, Disney, Viacom, Sun and others. These contents include daily soaps, reality shows etc.

2) Digital Platforms (OTT): We produce content for non-linear platforms such as Net_ix, Voot, etc Star Plus ,Channel V,Bindaas Channel,Big Magic, Netflix, Sony TV, Zee Yuva, BBC, Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd (WWM), Vuclip (India) Pvt. Ltd, Amazon, Dangal ,Alt Balaji

3) Regional Shows: We also produce content in regional languages including Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati on both TV and OTT platforms. Since inception, we have produced a robust line-up of more than 30+ shows for major Broadcasters & OTT platforms. We have produced more than 1000+ hours of content on Television and OTT. The shows have encompassed all genres - drama, thriller, horror, comedy and lifestyle. The company has produced shows across multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali. The client roster includes all the major entertainment networks. Our team comprises of the most experienced minds in the entertainment content business with a proven track record of delivering successful television shows across all genres. The team skill sets cover both fiction and non-fiction content programming with combined experience of 10+ years and 100 + television shows between them.

Key Cost Drivers

The main cost drivers in our business are the key talents (writers, directors, actors, technicians etc.) and rentals for locations, camera, lights, edit machines etc. hired for producing the content.

Key Contents Produced by us:

OUR PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Our Strengths

Strong Brand Value

We believe that the name Bodhi is well established, it enjoys a strong reputation in the Indian media industry. We use the Bodhi Tree name for our Hindi and other regional language _lm production and distribution businesses. Through our continued efforts, both with participants and audiences, we seek to continue to benefit from the positive values associated with the brand Bodhi as a business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) name. We have worked with large number of marque clients which includes some of the renowned names in Films, Television and OTT Industry. We stand ahead of our competitors mainly due to our long term relationship with our clients and we have a proven track records of deliverables in timely and cost effective manner which has created a brand loyalty amongst our clients. Our specialization in genres like Youth, Horror, Thriller and Edgy contents has strengthen the brand Bodhi in the media industry.

Experienced Team

Our team has significant industry experience and it has a significant role in the consistent growth of our Company. Our team combines expertise and experience to outline plans for future development of our Company. Our Creative team comprising of writers, artists, directors, etc. We always carry a trending outlook, optimistic nature and a confident attitude towards every assignment may it be Producing, Directing of Film or OTT based Web series. Our team possesses a deep understanding of the Indian entertainment business including an understanding of talent relationships, deal structuring and strategic content exploitation, and is therefore well-positioned to focus on the continued strengthening of our distribution network to capitalise on our competitive advantage and our expansion into new media distribution. We believe that our teams experience and expertise has been essential in adopting the appropriate strategies to source our _lm content in a cost effective manner and in maximising the monetisation of our content.

Highly effective and efficient Sales and Marketing plays catalyst in acquiring more customers and media rights

The market is highly competitive and fragmented. We compete with a variety of Entertainment and Production houses, as well as service providers. Our management team possesses a deep experience of Indian television market and their excellent marketing skill helped company to cater more customers and media rights. Some of our competitors have the great financial, workforce, marketing, sales and other resources. However, very few of these houses are involved exclusively in a business like the business of the Company and comparable to the scale of operations. We believe that the principal competitive factors include product quality, reliability, and price that can comprehensively address varying requirements of different TV channels and OTT platforms. We believe that our ability to compete effectively is primarily dependent on ensuring consistent product quality and timely delivery at competitive prices, thereby strengthening our brand over the years. We believe that our cost-effective and integrated offerings, our focus on customer satisfaction and our reliability combined with our quality consciousness, provides us with a competitive advantage in our business.

Organized and Focused Business Operations

A strong Managerial team is involved in sales and marketing pitching for prime projects at the appropriate time. The team ensures compatibility and reliability with the clients servicing their needs and requirements efficiently. This is the reason major clients continue to associate with our Company year on year. Our company also focuses on transitioning from delivering playout content using existing models to distributing that content via emerging options may have high-level work streams such as second-screen application development, modification of digital rights contracts and management systems, establishment of new relationships with content delivery networks, and integration with social media sites through APIs. While identifying projects its needed to fulfil the organizations future-state vision, our company may also review and continue, halt or repurpose any inflight projects related to the transformation effort.

Wide range of production into number of languages

The Company has experience of Scripting, Producing TV daily soaps and OTT based web series into various languages including various local languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and Bhojpuri. We are also looking forward to adding more shows and web series into new local Indian languages as the opportunity into the market is widely spread over.

Our Business Strategies

Exploring New Media

In the past few years the media industry has envisage revolutionary developments, apart from TV, new media platforms like OTT has emerged as alternative source for entertainment. Therefore the scope of work has also widened in each and every section of the industry. There has been growing demand for more contents in every genres in Hindi as well as other Regional languages across all the platforms. We aim to monetize the content explosion by exploring new media platforms, we are also focusing on expanding our client base. We aim to achieve this by providing value added services to our clients through the strong story writing, best direction, and use of latest and updated technology, quality assurance, and timely delivery of results.

Focus on scaling up content volume

As discussed about the growing demand, we aim to increase the volume of contents we produce. Gradually we intent to enter different states of India with regional contents, we have already completed several projects in regional languages including Tamil, Marathi and Gujarati. Our focus is to scale up the content volume with existing clients as well as with new media. Many of our existing clients broadcast multiple channels including national and regional, however, our share in their wallet is very limited, for e.g. if our client broadcast 10 different channels then we are providing contents to 2 or 3 channels. Our aim is to increase our share in their wallet. The key elements of our business strategy is to adopt a de-risking expansion strategy to expand in multiple segments of the business and scale up the business significantly in these areas.

To develop own IP

We will also focus on creating our own intellectual property (IP) which can give us an opportunity to scale up the business significantly by selling format rights globally.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

• Demonstrated track record over past 7 years

• In depth knowledge of Industry – Commercial & Technical

• Low overhead cost

• Specialisation in television as well as OTT content

• Vast Geographical footprint covering multiple markets

• Experienced management team

• Cordial relations across entertainment industry

Weaknesses

• Fierce competition for a larger share of audience

• Change in audience media preferences

• Lack of cohesive production & distribution infrastructure, especially in the case of music industry.

• The Media and Entertainment sector in India is highly fragmented.

Opportunities

• Growing acceptance by consumers in OTT market with content explosion changing habits

• Television market in India still in a growth phase.

• Opportunities of expansion in the pan-asian market

• Listing the Company under a stock exchange will open up huge avenues of capital for the Company to support

• Development of IP can open up global markets for Indian media company.

• The increasing interest of the global investors in the sector.

Threats

• Piracy, violation of intellectual property rights poses a major threat to the Media and Entertainment companies.

• Industry is prone to changes in government policies, any material changes in the duty or may adversely impact our financials.

• Intense competitive pressure

• With technological innovations taking place so rapidly, the media and Entertainment sector is facing considerable uncertainty

Human Resource

We believe that our employees are the key to the success of our business. Our core team comprising of producer, writers, artists, directors, editors, sound recording and mixing engineers

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has robust internal controls systems (including Internal Financial Controls) that facilitates efficiency, reliability and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial and management information. The internal control system ensures compliance with all applicable laws and regulations facilitates optimum utilization of resources and protect the Companys assets and investors interests. The Companys well-defined organizational structure, documented policy guidelines, defined authority matrix and internal controls ensure efficiency of operations, compliance with internal policies and applicable laws and regulations as well as protection of resources.. The Audit Committee of the Board regularly reviews significant audit findings of the Internal Audit system covering operational, financial and other areas.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Risk Management is an ongoing process. Effective risk management is therefore critical to any organizational success. Globalization with increasing integration of markets, newer and more complex products and transactions and an increasingly stringent regulatory framework has exposed organizations to and integrated approach to risk management. Timely and effective risk management is of prime importance to our continued success. The sustainability of the business is derived from the following:

• Identification of the diverse risks faced by the Company.

• The evolution of appropriate systems and processes to measure and monitor them.

• Risk Management through appropriate mitigation strategies within the policy framework.

• Reporting these risk mitigation results to the appropriate managerial levels.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statement and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws & regulations. Actual result may vary from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Companys operations are significant changes in political and economic environment in India, tax laws, exchange rate fluctuation and related factors.