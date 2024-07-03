Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd Summary

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited was incorporated as Bodhi Tree Multimedia Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 4, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, in Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated September 1, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Mr. Mautik Ajit Tolia and Mr. Sukesh Devdas Motwani. The Company has established itself as a leader in television content in India particularly for Hindi language content and has also successfully ventured in the regional television content market and Internet based program.The Company operate its activities from its registered office and studios located in 507, Reliable Business Centre in Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai. The Company operates in the business of providing complete localization services for television, film and digital industry, which consists of producing, directing, writing, dubbing, mixing, subtitling, content editing and content localization services for movies, audio books, documentaries, games and TV programmers in regional and international languages. The Company operates in both segments -Television as well as OTT content. The business model is B2B, wherein the primary business activity of the Company includes content production for television, films and digital platforms. The Company have been in the forefront of creating differentiated and edgy content through its distinct lineup of shows. The business activities operate in 3 verticals at present: TV - Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels), Digital Content (OTT), and Regional content in multiple languages. Under TV - Hindi GEC, the Company produce contents for linear broadcast networks like Zee, Sony, Star, Disney, Viacom, Sun and Others. These contents include daily soaps, reality shows, etc. Under Digital Platforms (OTT), the Company produce content for nonlinear platforms such as Netflix, Voot, etc. and under Regional Shows, the Company produce content in regional languages including Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati on both TV and OTT platforms.Since inception, the Company produced a robust lineup of over 34 shows for major Broadcasters & OTT platforms. The Company produced more than 1600+ hours of content on Television and OTT. The shows have encompassed all genres - drama, thriller, horror, comedy and lifestyle. The Company produced shows across multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali. The client roster includes all the major entertainment networks. The team skill sets cover both fiction and nonfiction content programming with combined experience of over 10+ years and more than 100+ television shows between them. The main cost drivers in business are the key talents like writers, directors, actors, technicians etc. and rentals for locations, camera, lights, edit machines etc. hired for producing the content. The Company compete with a variety of Entertainment and Production houses, as well as service providers. Its Creative team comprising of writers, artists, directors, etc. always carry a trending outlook, optimistic nature and a confident attitude towards every assignment may it be Producing, Directing of Film or OTT based Web series. The Company has experience of Scripting, Producing TV daily soaps and OTT based web series into various languages including various local languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and Bhojpuri.The name Bodhi enjoys a strong reputation in the Indian media industry. The Company use the Bodhi Tree name for its Hindi and other regional language film production and distribution businesses. Through continued efforts, both with participants and audiences, the Company seek to continue to benefit from the positive values associated with the brand Bodhi as a business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) name. The Company have worked with large number of marquee clients which includes some of the renowned names in Films, Television and OTT Industry. Its team comprise of the most experienced minds in the entertainment content business with a proven track record of delivering successful television shows across all genres. The Companys specialization in genres like Youth, Horror, Thriller and Edgy contents has strengthen the brand Bodhi in the media industry.In 2014-2015, the Company broadcasted a Television programme, Nisha AurUska Cousin, first of its kind Youth Show on General Entertainment Channel. In 2017, Big F - Season - II, was garnered on YouTube Channel for more than 20mn highest views telecasted.In 2020, the Company highly acclaimed show opening- , Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story at rating of 1.7 nearly doubling the channels to reach on the slot.