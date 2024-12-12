Summary

Identical Brains Studios Limited was incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Identical Brains (OPC) Private Limited vide dated February 04, 2019 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Further, Company was converted from a OPC to Private Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Identical Brains Private Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequently, the name again changed to Identical Brains Studios Private Limited dated June 18, 2024. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name was changed to Identical Brains Studios Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company is a provider of computer-generated visual effects (VFX) services, offering comprehensive suite of VFX services in diverse range of projects such as films, web series, TV series, documentaries, and commercials. Their operations are currently from India and the customers include some of the leading film and content producers, including major Bollywood Studios. The Company transform the imagination, ideas, and words into captivating visual realities. Their team of qualified, creative and technical professionals collaborates to bring forth creations that elevate storytelling and captivate audiences worldwide.The Promoter, Raghv

Read More