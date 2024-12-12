Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹73.7
Prev. Close₹77.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹707.62
Day's High₹81.15
Day's Low₹73.7
52 Week's High₹99.75
52 Week's Low₹77.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)113.82
P/E20.29
EPS3.81
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.89
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.15
2.88
1.26
Net Worth
12.04
2.89
1.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghvendra Rai
Executive Director
Sameer Rai
Non Executive Director
Stevina Alban Vaity
Independent Director
Shridhar Sanjay Tari
Independent Director
Rakesh Ramchandra Pawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Ashok Chavan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Identical Brains Studios Ltd
Summary
Identical Brains Studios Limited was incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Identical Brains (OPC) Private Limited vide dated February 04, 2019 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Further, Company was converted from a OPC to Private Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Identical Brains Private Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequently, the name again changed to Identical Brains Studios Private Limited dated June 18, 2024. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name was changed to Identical Brains Studios Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company is a provider of computer-generated visual effects (VFX) services, offering comprehensive suite of VFX services in diverse range of projects such as films, web series, TV series, documentaries, and commercials. Their operations are currently from India and the customers include some of the leading film and content producers, including major Bollywood Studios. The Company transform the imagination, ideas, and words into captivating visual realities. Their team of qualified, creative and technical professionals collaborates to bring forth creations that elevate storytelling and captivate audiences worldwide.The Promoter, Raghv
The Identical Brains Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Identical Brains Studios Ltd is ₹113.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Identical Brains Studios Ltd is 20.29 and 3.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Identical Brains Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Identical Brains Studios Ltd is ₹77.3 and ₹99.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Identical Brains Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -18.65%.
