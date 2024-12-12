iifl-logo-icon 1
Identical Brains Studios Ltd Share Price

81.15
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:43:32 PM

  • Open73.7
  • Day's High81.15
  • 52 Wk High99.75
  • Prev. Close77.3
  • Day's Low73.7
  • 52 Wk Low 77.3
  • Turnover (lac)707.62
  • P/E20.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)113.82
  • Div. Yield0
Identical Brains Studios Ltd KEY RATIOS

Identical Brains Studios Ltd Corporate Action

Identical Brains Studios Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Identical Brains Studios Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:34 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 86.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 86.52%

Non-Promoter- 13.47%

Institutions: 13.47%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Identical Brains Studios Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.89

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.15

2.88

1.26

Net Worth

12.04

2.89

1.27

Minority Interest

Identical Brains Studios Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Identical Brains Studios Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raghvendra Rai

Executive Director

Sameer Rai

Non Executive Director

Stevina Alban Vaity

Independent Director

Shridhar Sanjay Tari

Independent Director

Rakesh Ramchandra Pawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi Ashok Chavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Identical Brains Studios Ltd

Summary

Identical Brains Studios Limited was incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Identical Brains (OPC) Private Limited vide dated February 04, 2019 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Further, Company was converted from a OPC to Private Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Identical Brains Private Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequently, the name again changed to Identical Brains Studios Private Limited dated June 18, 2024. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name was changed to Identical Brains Studios Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company is a provider of computer-generated visual effects (VFX) services, offering comprehensive suite of VFX services in diverse range of projects such as films, web series, TV series, documentaries, and commercials. Their operations are currently from India and the customers include some of the leading film and content producers, including major Bollywood Studios. The Company transform the imagination, ideas, and words into captivating visual realities. Their team of qualified, creative and technical professionals collaborates to bring forth creations that elevate storytelling and captivate audiences worldwide.The Promoter, Raghv
Company FAQs

What is the Identical Brains Studios Ltd share price today?

The Identical Brains Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Identical Brains Studios Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Identical Brains Studios Ltd is ₹113.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Identical Brains Studios Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Identical Brains Studios Ltd is 20.29 and 3.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Identical Brains Studios Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Identical Brains Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Identical Brains Studios Ltd is ₹77.3 and ₹99.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Identical Brains Studios Ltd?

Identical Brains Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -18.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Identical Brains Studios Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Identical Brains Studios Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.74 %
Institutions - 11.94 %
Public - 24.33 %

