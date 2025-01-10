Identical Brains Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.89
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.15
2.88
1.26
Net Worth
12.04
2.89
1.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0.19
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.23
2.89
1.27
Fixed Assets
2.17
0.36
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.12
1.42
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
3.12
-0.55
0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.13
0.51
0.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.79
0.8
0.56
Sundry Creditors
-1.76
-0.82
-0.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.04
-1.04
-0.31
Cash
1.8
1.67
0.88
Total Assets
12.22
2.9
1.27
