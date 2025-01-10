iifl-logo-icon 1
Identical Brains Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

73
(1.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:48 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.89

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.15

2.88

1.26

Net Worth

12.04

2.89

1.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0.19

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.23

2.89

1.27

Fixed Assets

2.17

0.36

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.12

1.42

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

3.12

-0.55

0.09

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.13

0.51

0.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.79

0.8

0.56

Sundry Creditors

-1.76

-0.82

-0.68

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.04

-1.04

-0.31

Cash

1.8

1.67

0.88

Total Assets

12.22

2.9

1.27

