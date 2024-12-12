Identical Brains Studios Ltd Summary

Identical Brains Studios Limited was incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Identical Brains (OPC) Private Limited vide dated February 04, 2019 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Further, Company was converted from a OPC to Private Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Identical Brains Private Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08, 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequently, the name again changed to Identical Brains Studios Private Limited dated June 18, 2024. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name was changed to Identical Brains Studios Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company is a provider of computer-generated visual effects (VFX) services, offering comprehensive suite of VFX services in diverse range of projects such as films, web series, TV series, documentaries, and commercials. Their operations are currently from India and the customers include some of the leading film and content producers, including major Bollywood Studios. The Company transform the imagination, ideas, and words into captivating visual realities. Their team of qualified, creative and technical professionals collaborates to bring forth creations that elevate storytelling and captivate audiences worldwide.The Promoter, Raghvendra Rai, has an extensive experience of around 10 years in the VFX Industry and under his leadership, the Company has rapidly emerged as a prominent player in developing proprietary workflow processes and technologies to provide cutting-edge VFX services to customers. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of providing Visual effect services, Films, Video Production, and Distribution services to the industries. The Company has provided VFX services for films that achieved significant industry recognition. Their profile includes upcoming projects like Tanaav 2, Criminal Justice 4, and completed projects include Khel Khel Mein, Murder in Mahim, Bad Cop, The Crew, Article 370, Mission Raniganj, Dream Girl 2, Adipurush, Indian 2, Rocket Boys, Bob Biswas, Kutch Express, Ek Villian Returns, Night Manager, Criminal Justice 3, Phone Bhoot, Satyamev Jayate 2, Angrezi Medium, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Good Newwz, Panipat and many more. Since 2019, the Company launched VFX Project for Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story; launched VFX Project for Satyamev Jayate 2 and Rocket Boys Season - 1 in 2022 and commenced operations in Palghar. In 2023, it launched VFX Project for Phone Bhoot, Rocket Boys Season - 2, Adipurush, Indian 2 and commenced operations in Lucknow. In 2024, it launched VFX Project for Article 370, The Crew, Murder in Mahim, Khel Khel Mein.The core strength of the Company implies projects of any size or scope, whether it is a small-scale production or a large-scale blockbuster, the Company deliver results with expedited turnaround times while maintaining scalability for sustained long-term growth.The Company is planning an IPO of upto 36,94,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.