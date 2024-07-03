Summary

Dish TV India Limited was incorporated on August 10th, 1988 as Navpad Texturisers Pvt Ltd. In December 1995, the Company changed the name to ASC Enterprises Limited and again was changed to Dish TV India Limited in 2007. Dish TV is Indias biggest and amongst the worlds largest (single country) direct-to-home (DTH) Company with a subscriber base of more than 29 million. The Company is part of the Essel Group and is engaged in the business of providing Direct to Home (DTH) television and Teleport services. Dish TV has on its platform more than 655 channels & services including 40 audio channels and 70 HD channels & services. Dish TV leverages multiple satellite platforms including NSS-6, Asiasat-5, SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1422 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 4,000 distributors & around 400,000 dealers that span across 9,450 towns in the country. Dish TV is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centres that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages. In April 2006, the companys Hollywood blockbusters launched the On Movie On Demand. During June of the same year, News Active was launched and the One Alliance bouquet had joined in. In July, the Gaming channel Playjam was commenced. End of the year 2006, Dish Care Centres set-up Dish TV has 93 DCC/ Service franchisees across 51 cities. In 2006-07, t

