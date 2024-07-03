iifl-logo-icon 1
Dish TV India Ltd Share Price

9.97
(-3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.34
  • Day's High10.39
  • 52 Wk High26.05
  • Prev. Close10.32
  • Day's Low9.93
  • 52 Wk Low 10
  • Turnover (lac)682.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-14.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,835.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dish TV India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

10.34

Prev. Close

10.32

Turnover(Lac.)

682.84

Day's High

10.39

Day's Low

9.93

52 Week's High

26.05

52 Week's Low

10

Book Value

-14.24

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,835.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dish TV India Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Dish TV India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Dish TV India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.91%

Foreign: 1.91%

Indian: 2.12%

Non-Promoter- 14.10%

Institutions: 14.09%

Non-Institutions: 81.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dish TV India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

192.38

192.38

192.38

192.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,718.21

-1,378.74

651.43

3,073.83

Net Worth

-2,525.83

-1,186.36

843.81

3,266.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,603.96

1,518

2,862.6

1,945.39

yoy growth (%)

5.66

-46.97

47.14

-12.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.14

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-69.54

-81.14

-87.75

-57.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

273.45

80.88

-141.93

257.93

Depreciation

-284.56

-312.25

-206.4

-77.66

Tax paid

-297.48

444.18

89.81

-90.04

Working capital

185.19

-5,009.37

512.45

68.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.66

-46.97

47.14

-12.66

Op profit growth

26.14

275.54

-58.48

-17.51

EBIT growth

37.37

5,914.92

-98.05

-22.66

Net profit growth

-51.38

-4,281.43

-80.14

-60.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,856.53

2,261.85

2,802.49

3,249.36

3,556.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,856.53

2,261.85

2,802.49

3,249.36

3,556.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.26

33.2

23.92

15.6

13.61

View Annually Results

Dish TV India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dish TV India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rashmi Aggarwal

Independent Director

Shankar Aggarwal

Independent Director

Gaurav Gupta

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

MML Verma

Independent Director

Lalit Behari Singhal

Independent Director

Zohra Chatterji

Executive Director / Chief Technology Officer

Veerender Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ranjit Singh

Director

Manoj Dobhal

Independent Director

Mayank Talwar

Independent Director

Gurinder Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dish TV India Ltd

Summary

Dish TV India Limited was incorporated on August 10th, 1988 as Navpad Texturisers Pvt Ltd. In December 1995, the Company changed the name to ASC Enterprises Limited and again was changed to Dish TV India Limited in 2007. Dish TV is Indias biggest and amongst the worlds largest (single country) direct-to-home (DTH) Company with a subscriber base of more than 29 million. The Company is part of the Essel Group and is engaged in the business of providing Direct to Home (DTH) television and Teleport services. Dish TV has on its platform more than 655 channels & services including 40 audio channels and 70 HD channels & services. Dish TV leverages multiple satellite platforms including NSS-6, Asiasat-5, SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1422 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 4,000 distributors & around 400,000 dealers that span across 9,450 towns in the country. Dish TV is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centres that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages. In April 2006, the companys Hollywood blockbusters launched the On Movie On Demand. During June of the same year, News Active was launched and the One Alliance bouquet had joined in. In July, the Gaming channel Playjam was commenced. End of the year 2006, Dish Care Centres set-up Dish TV has 93 DCC/ Service franchisees across 51 cities. In 2006-07, t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dish TV India Ltd share price today?

The Dish TV India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dish TV India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dish TV India Ltd is ₹1835.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dish TV India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dish TV India Ltd is 0 and -0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dish TV India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dish TV India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dish TV India Ltd is ₹10 and ₹26.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dish TV India Ltd?

Dish TV India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.07%, 3 Years at -16.77%, 1 Year at -45.25%, 6 Month at -34.81%, 3 Month at -30.22% and 1 Month at -9.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dish TV India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dish TV India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.04 %
Institutions - 14.09 %
Public - 81.87 %

