SectorEntertainment
Open₹10.34
Prev. Close₹10.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹682.84
Day's High₹10.39
Day's Low₹9.93
52 Week's High₹26.05
52 Week's Low₹10
Book Value₹-14.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,835.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
192.38
192.38
192.38
192.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,718.21
-1,378.74
651.43
3,073.83
Net Worth
-2,525.83
-1,186.36
843.81
3,266.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,603.96
1,518
2,862.6
1,945.39
yoy growth (%)
5.66
-46.97
47.14
-12.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.14
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-69.54
-81.14
-87.75
-57.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
273.45
80.88
-141.93
257.93
Depreciation
-284.56
-312.25
-206.4
-77.66
Tax paid
-297.48
444.18
89.81
-90.04
Working capital
185.19
-5,009.37
512.45
68.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.66
-46.97
47.14
-12.66
Op profit growth
26.14
275.54
-58.48
-17.51
EBIT growth
37.37
5,914.92
-98.05
-22.66
Net profit growth
-51.38
-4,281.43
-80.14
-60.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,856.53
2,261.85
2,802.49
3,249.36
3,556.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,856.53
2,261.85
2,802.49
3,249.36
3,556.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.26
33.2
23.92
15.6
13.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rashmi Aggarwal
Independent Director
Shankar Aggarwal
Independent Director
Gaurav Gupta
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
MML Verma
Independent Director
Lalit Behari Singhal
Independent Director
Zohra Chatterji
Executive Director / Chief Technology Officer
Veerender Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ranjit Singh
Director
Manoj Dobhal
Independent Director
Mayank Talwar
Independent Director
Gurinder Singh
Reports by Dish TV India Ltd
Summary
Dish TV India Limited was incorporated on August 10th, 1988 as Navpad Texturisers Pvt Ltd. In December 1995, the Company changed the name to ASC Enterprises Limited and again was changed to Dish TV India Limited in 2007. Dish TV is Indias biggest and amongst the worlds largest (single country) direct-to-home (DTH) Company with a subscriber base of more than 29 million. The Company is part of the Essel Group and is engaged in the business of providing Direct to Home (DTH) television and Teleport services. Dish TV has on its platform more than 655 channels & services including 40 audio channels and 70 HD channels & services. Dish TV leverages multiple satellite platforms including NSS-6, Asiasat-5, SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1422 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 4,000 distributors & around 400,000 dealers that span across 9,450 towns in the country. Dish TV is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centres that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages. In April 2006, the companys Hollywood blockbusters launched the On Movie On Demand. During June of the same year, News Active was launched and the One Alliance bouquet had joined in. In July, the Gaming channel Playjam was commenced. End of the year 2006, Dish Care Centres set-up Dish TV has 93 DCC/ Service franchisees across 51 cities. In 2006-07, t
The Dish TV India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dish TV India Ltd is ₹1835.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dish TV India Ltd is 0 and -0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dish TV India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dish TV India Ltd is ₹10 and ₹26.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dish TV India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.07%, 3 Years at -16.77%, 1 Year at -45.25%, 6 Month at -34.81%, 3 Month at -30.22% and 1 Month at -9.23%.
