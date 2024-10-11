|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|EGM 14/06/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) Intimation Regarding Publication of Notice informing Conduct of EGM through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today viz June 14, 2024 & Voting results thereof (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
|EGM
|23 Feb 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|EGM 21/03/2024 Intimation regarding publication of Notice of conduct of Extra Ordinary General Meeting through VC / OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) Notice calling the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on March 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on March 21, 2024 & voting results thereof Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Change in Directorate (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
