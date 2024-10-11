iifl-logo-icon 1
Dish TV India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.87
(-0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,603.96

1,518

2,862.6

1,945.39

yoy growth (%)

5.66

-46.97

47.14

-12.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.14

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-69.54

-81.14

-87.75

-57.61

As % of sales

4.33

5.34

3.06

2.96

Other costs

-814.12

-865.85

-2,622.8

-1,521.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.75

57.03

91.62

78.2

Operating profit

720.3

571.01

152.05

366.25

OPM

44.9

37.61

5.31

18.82

Depreciation

-284.56

-312.25

-206.4

-77.66

Interest expense

-302.48

-338.35

-148.9

-100.14

Other income

140.19

160.48

61.32

69.48

Profit before tax

273.45

80.88

-141.93

257.93

Taxes

-297.48

444.18

89.81

-90.04

Tax rate

-108.78

549.11

-63.27

-34.9

Minorities and other

0

0

85.46

0

Adj. profit

-24.03

525.07

33.33

167.89

Exceptional items

-653.72

-1,919.16

0

0

Net profit

-677.75

-1,394.09

33.34

167.89

yoy growth (%)

-51.38

-4,281.43

-80.14

-60.01

NPM

-42.25

-91.83

1.16

8.63


