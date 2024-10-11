Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,603.96
1,518
2,862.6
1,945.39
yoy growth (%)
5.66
-46.97
47.14
-12.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.14
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-69.54
-81.14
-87.75
-57.61
As % of sales
4.33
5.34
3.06
2.96
Other costs
-814.12
-865.85
-2,622.8
-1,521.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.75
57.03
91.62
78.2
Operating profit
720.3
571.01
152.05
366.25
OPM
44.9
37.61
5.31
18.82
Depreciation
-284.56
-312.25
-206.4
-77.66
Interest expense
-302.48
-338.35
-148.9
-100.14
Other income
140.19
160.48
61.32
69.48
Profit before tax
273.45
80.88
-141.93
257.93
Taxes
-297.48
444.18
89.81
-90.04
Tax rate
-108.78
549.11
-63.27
-34.9
Minorities and other
0
0
85.46
0
Adj. profit
-24.03
525.07
33.33
167.89
Exceptional items
-653.72
-1,919.16
0
0
Net profit
-677.75
-1,394.09
33.34
167.89
yoy growth (%)
-51.38
-4,281.43
-80.14
-60.01
NPM
-42.25
-91.83
1.16
8.63
