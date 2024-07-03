iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dish TV India Ltd Quarterly Results

9.84
(-1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

395.62

455.29

406.95

470.27

479.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

395.62

455.29

406.95

470.27

479.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.97

5.71

5.18

4.31

6.73

Total Income

400.59

461

412.13

474.58

485.88

Total Expenditure

251.05

290.82

644.34

289.87

283.8

PBIDT

149.54

170.18

-232.21

184.71

202.08

Interest

66.41

66.74

69.8

65.4

65.71

PBDT

83.13

103.44

-302.01

119.31

136.37

Depreciation

120.51

105

114.92

116.55

118.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

1,572.76

5.59

12.38

Reported Profit After Tax

-37.38

-1.56

-1,989.69

-2.83

5.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-37.38

-1.56

-1,989.69

-2.83

5.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1,116.35

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-37.38

-1.56

-3,106.04

-2.83

5.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.19

-0.01

-10.34

-0.01

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

184.13

184.13

184.13

184.13

184.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.79

37.37

-57.06

39.27

42.17

PBDTM(%)

21.01

22.71

-74.21

25.37

28.46

PATM(%)

-9.44

-0.34

-488.92

-0.6

1.12

Dish TV India: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dish TV India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.