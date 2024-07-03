Dish TV India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
395.62
455.29
406.95
470.27
479.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
395.62
455.29
406.95
470.27
479.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.97
5.71
5.18
4.31
6.73
Total Income
400.59
461
412.13
474.58
485.88
Total Expenditure
251.05
290.82
644.34
289.87
283.8
PBIDT
149.54
170.18
-232.21
184.71
202.08
Interest
66.41
66.74
69.8
65.4
65.71
PBDT
83.13
103.44
-302.01
119.31
136.37
Depreciation
120.51
105
114.92
116.55
118.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
1,572.76
5.59
12.38
Reported Profit After Tax
-37.38
-1.56
-1,989.69
-2.83
5.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-37.38
-1.56
-1,989.69
-2.83
5.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1,116.35
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-37.38
-1.56
-3,106.04
-2.83
5.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.19
-0.01
-10.34
-0.01
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
184.13
184.13
184.13
184.13
184.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.79
37.37
-57.06
39.27
42.17
PBDTM(%)
21.01
22.71
-74.21
25.37
28.46
PATM(%)
-9.44
-0.34
-488.92
-0.6
1.12
