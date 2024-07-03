Dish TV India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
850.91
877.22
979.31
1,056.91
1,204.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
850.91
877.22
979.31
1,056.91
1,204.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.68
9.49
9.77
23.19
10.01
Total Income
861.59
886.71
989.08
1,080.1
1,214.95
Total Expenditure
541.87
934.21
571.29
2,687.89
568.2
PBIDT
319.72
-47.5
417.79
-1,607.79
646.75
Interest
133.15
135.2
131.82
131.24
146.74
PBDT
186.57
-182.7
285.97
-1,739.03
500.01
Depreciation
225.51
231.47
240.44
402.66
446.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-3.67
3.67
Deferred Tax
0
1,578.35
19.58
-414.55
9.97
Reported Profit After Tax
-38.94
-1,992.52
25.95
-1,723.47
39.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-38.94
-1,992.52
25.95
-1,723.47
39.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-402.69
0
-1,907.61
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-38.94
-1,589.83
25.95
184.14
39.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.2
0
0.14
0
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
184.13
184.13
184.13
184.13
184.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.57
-5.41
42.66
-152.12
53.67
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.57
-227.14
2.64
-163.06
3.31
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.