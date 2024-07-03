iifl-logo-icon 1
Dish TV India Ltd Half Yearly Results

9.75
(-0.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

850.91

877.22

979.31

1,056.91

1,204.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

850.91

877.22

979.31

1,056.91

1,204.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.68

9.49

9.77

23.19

10.01

Total Income

861.59

886.71

989.08

1,080.1

1,214.95

Total Expenditure

541.87

934.21

571.29

2,687.89

568.2

PBIDT

319.72

-47.5

417.79

-1,607.79

646.75

Interest

133.15

135.2

131.82

131.24

146.74

PBDT

186.57

-182.7

285.97

-1,739.03

500.01

Depreciation

225.51

231.47

240.44

402.66

446.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-3.67

3.67

Deferred Tax

0

1,578.35

19.58

-414.55

9.97

Reported Profit After Tax

-38.94

-1,992.52

25.95

-1,723.47

39.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-38.94

-1,992.52

25.95

-1,723.47

39.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-402.69

0

-1,907.61

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-38.94

-1,589.83

25.95

184.14

39.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.2

0

0.14

0

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

184.13

184.13

184.13

184.13

184.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.57

-5.41

42.66

-152.12

53.67

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-4.57

-227.14

2.64

-163.06

3.31

