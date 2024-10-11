Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.63
-23.25
53.73
-1.48
Op profit growth
-4.22
60.02
35.94
-5.55
EBIT growth
-27.79
132.31
-11.88
-32.01
Net profit growth
-28.14
2,083.92
-181.51
-86.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
62.07
59.21
28.39
32.11
EBIT margin
15.4
19.49
6.44
11.23
Net profit margin
-36.24
-46.08
-1.61
3.05
RoCE
11.1
8.95
5.21
21.51
RoNW
-9
-7.72
-0.52
5.85
RoA
-6.52
-5.29
-0.32
1.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.46
-8.99
0
0.77
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.71
-16.64
-6.22
-5.61
Book value per share
14.59
20.9
36.68
3.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.42
-0.45
0
140.12
P/CEPS
-0.62
-0.24
-11.42
-19.21
P/B
0.63
0.19
1.93
28.34
EV/EBIDTA
1.15
1.12
11.45
11.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-598.17
103.4
-13.28
-24.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.1
11.94
9.17
9.65
Inventory days
2.42
3.08
2.01
1.55
Creditor days
-413.96
-293.16
-83.11
-106.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.19
-1.22
-0.75
-1.47
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.42
0.38
2.08
Net debt / op. profit
0.32
0.77
1.96
0.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.28
-0.09
-0.23
-0.35
Employee costs
-4.7
-5.43
-4.52
-4.84
Other costs
-32.93
-35.25
-66.83
-62.68
