Dish TV India Ltd Key Ratios

8.76
(-0.45%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.63

-23.25

53.73

-1.48

Op profit growth

-4.22

60.02

35.94

-5.55

EBIT growth

-27.79

132.31

-11.88

-32.01

Net profit growth

-28.14

2,083.92

-181.51

-86.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

62.07

59.21

28.39

32.11

EBIT margin

15.4

19.49

6.44

11.23

Net profit margin

-36.24

-46.08

-1.61

3.05

RoCE

11.1

8.95

5.21

21.51

RoNW

-9

-7.72

-0.52

5.85

RoA

-6.52

-5.29

-0.32

1.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.46

-8.99

0

0.77

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.71

-16.64

-6.22

-5.61

Book value per share

14.59

20.9

36.68

3.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.42

-0.45

0

140.12

P/CEPS

-0.62

-0.24

-11.42

-19.21

P/B

0.63

0.19

1.93

28.34

EV/EBIDTA

1.15

1.12

11.45

11.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-598.17

103.4

-13.28

-24.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.1

11.94

9.17

9.65

Inventory days

2.42

3.08

2.01

1.55

Creditor days

-413.96

-293.16

-83.11

-106.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.19

-1.22

-0.75

-1.47

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.42

0.38

2.08

Net debt / op. profit

0.32

0.77

1.96

0.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.28

-0.09

-0.23

-0.35

Employee costs

-4.7

-5.43

-4.52

-4.84

Other costs

-32.93

-35.25

-66.83

-62.68

