Dish TV India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
192.38
192.38
192.38
192.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,718.21
-1,378.74
651.43
3,073.83
Net Worth
-2,525.83
-1,186.36
843.81
3,266.21
Minority Interest
Debt
2.17
2.1
2.03
85.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
872.18
305.53
103.08
275.91
Total Liabilities
-1,651.48
-878.73
948.92
3,627.16
Fixed Assets
95.77
126.81
942.18
1,874.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
778.4
1,529.98
3,100.06
5,154.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
872.18
824.04
467.14
520.05
Networking Capital
-3,539.8
-3,504.71
-3,700.83
-3,999.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
53
78.17
69.71
68.66
Debtor Days
15.62
Other Current Assets
1,416.3
1,201.48
1,077.62
1,051.41
Sundry Creditors
-384.57
-377.06
-575.36
-1,080.12
Creditor Days
245.79
Other Current Liabilities
-4,624.53
-4,407.3
-4,272.8
-4,039.74
Cash
141.97
145.15
140.37
77.82
Total Assets
-1,651.48
-878.73
948.92
3,627.16
