iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dish TV India Ltd Balance Sheet

8.86
(-9.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dish TV India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

192.38

192.38

192.38

192.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,718.21

-1,378.74

651.43

3,073.83

Net Worth

-2,525.83

-1,186.36

843.81

3,266.21

Minority Interest

Debt

2.17

2.1

2.03

85.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

872.18

305.53

103.08

275.91

Total Liabilities

-1,651.48

-878.73

948.92

3,627.16

Fixed Assets

95.77

126.81

942.18

1,874.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

778.4

1,529.98

3,100.06

5,154.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

872.18

824.04

467.14

520.05

Networking Capital

-3,539.8

-3,504.71

-3,700.83

-3,999.79

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

53

78.17

69.71

68.66

Debtor Days

15.62

Other Current Assets

1,416.3

1,201.48

1,077.62

1,051.41

Sundry Creditors

-384.57

-377.06

-575.36

-1,080.12

Creditor Days

245.79

Other Current Liabilities

-4,624.53

-4,407.3

-4,272.8

-4,039.74

Cash

141.97

145.15

140.37

77.82

Total Assets

-1,651.48

-878.73

948.92

3,627.16

Dish TV India : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dish TV India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.