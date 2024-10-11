iifl-logo-icon 1
Dish TV India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.95
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dish TV India Ltd

Dish TV India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

273.45

80.88

-141.93

257.93

Depreciation

-284.56

-312.25

-206.4

-77.66

Tax paid

-297.48

444.18

89.81

-90.04

Working capital

185.19

-5,009.37

512.45

68.93

Other operating items

Operating

-123.4

-4,796.55

253.93

159.17

Capital expenditure

-2,341.21

-1,360.55

6,581.8

83.96

Free cash flow

-2,464.61

-6,157.1

6,835.73

243.13

Equity raised

7,518.35

11,700.53

6,763.08

6.26

Investing

0.68

4,830.46

19.77

35.17

Financing

-213.41

198.48

148.09

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,841.01

10,572.37

13,766.67

284.56

