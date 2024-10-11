Dish TV India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
273.45
80.88
-141.93
257.93
Depreciation
-284.56
-312.25
-206.4
-77.66
Tax paid
-297.48
444.18
89.81
-90.04
Working capital
185.19
-5,009.37
512.45
68.93
Other operating items
Operating
-123.4
-4,796.55
253.93
159.17
Capital expenditure
-2,341.21
-1,360.55
6,581.8
83.96
Free cash flow
-2,464.61
-6,157.1
6,835.73
243.13
Equity raised
7,518.35
11,700.53
6,763.08
6.26
Investing
0.68
4,830.46
19.77
35.17
Financing
-213.41
198.48
148.09
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,841.01
10,572.37
13,766.67
284.56
