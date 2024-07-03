Dish TV India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,449.58
1,757.03
2,159.79
2,497.61
2,687.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,449.58
1,757.03
2,159.79
2,497.61
2,687.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.08
24.74
17.24
18.08
10.65
Total Income
1,463.66
1,781.77
2,177.03
2,515.69
2,697.93
Total Expenditure
861.16
858.69
868.08
912.66
1,124.52
PBIDT
602.5
923.08
1,308.95
1,603.03
1,573.41
Interest
197.22
220.96
244.77
325.89
421.92
PBDT
405.28
702.12
1,064.18
1,277.14
1,151.49
Depreciation
356.99
648.89
833.3
995.51
1,078.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
3.83
39.29
-4.68
0
Deferred Tax
25.17
12.32
26.82
60.9
271.2
Reported Profit After Tax
23.12
37.08
164.77
225.41
-198.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-1.48
-5.68
-10.7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23.12
37.08
166.25
231.09
-187.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
23.12
37.08
166.25
231.09
-187.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.13
0.21
0.86
1.2
-0.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
184.13
184.13
184.13
184.13
184.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.56
52.53
60.6
64.18
58.55
PBDTM(%)
27.95
39.96
49.27
51.13
42.84
PATM(%)
1.59
2.11
7.62
9.02
-7.38
