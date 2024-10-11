Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 11, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

DISH TV INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 duly reviewed (Limited Review) by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on November 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Intimation of conducting the Postal Ballot

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

The Board at its meeting held today on September 18, 2024 has inter-alia noted: 1. the superannuation of Mr. Rajeev Kumar Dalmia, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and a Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from the close of office hours on September 30, 2024; and 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Verma, as the Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel in the category of Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from October 1, 2024. The Board in its meeting held today at 18th September 2024, inter-alia noted the cessation of Mr. Rajeev Kumar Dalmia and the appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Verma as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. 30-09-2024 and 01-10-2024 respectively.

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 12, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

DISH TV INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter (Q1) and three months period ended June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 duly reviewed (Limited Review) by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

DISH TV INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 24th day of July 2024 to consider and if thought fit to approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of permissible means under applicable laws including but not limited to issue of equity shares/ convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants/ preference shares/ foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) / any other equity linked securities and/ or any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement or any other methods or combinations thereof listed or unlisted subject to necessary approvals. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 10, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Garima Bharadwaj and Mr. Azeezuddin Mohammad as Independent Directors of the Company

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

DISH TV INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, both on standalone and consolidated basis, along with auditors report(s)issued by S.N. Dhawan & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountant (Statutory Auditors of the Company), thereon, statement of asset and liabilities as on March 31, 2024 and statement of cash flow for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 27, 2024 A. Re-appointment of Chandra Wadhwa & Co., Cost Accountants holding Firm Membership No. 000239, as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25, whose remuneration is subject to ratification by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; B. Appointment of S M A M & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 028845C), as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; and C. Re-appointment of Mr. Jayant Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary (holding FCS - 7288), proprietor of Jayant Gupta & Associates, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 20 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 20, 2024 has considered and approved convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Equity Shareholders of the Company on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and also approved the Notice calling the said EGM. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 20, 2024, has considered and appointed Mr. Manish Khandelwal (DIN: 09725068), as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 20, 2024, for a first term of 5 consecutive years, subject to necessary approvals. Read less..

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 15, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

DISH TV INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine months period ended December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24 duly reviewed (Limited Review) by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Un-Audited Financial Results for third quarter and nine months period ended on December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on February 9, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024