Summary

Music Broadcast Limited was incorporated as Music Broadcast Private Limited on November 4, 1999, at Kolkata as a Private Limited Company. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Music Broadcast Limited and pursuant to this, a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on June 25, 2015.The Company is engaged in the business of operating Private FM radio stations through the brand Radio City. The Company under the brand name of Radio City is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India. Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City.The Company started its operations in India in July, 2001 in Bangalore and operates radio stations in 39 cities across India. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, Radio City became the largest Radio network to reach 67 million Indians, according to AZ research March 2018 study.Radio City is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India and also operates the radio stations under the brand Radio City. The company has grown the presence from four cities in 2001 to 39 currently. These radio stations including the eight Radio Mantra Solutions transferred from SPML pursuant to scheme of arrangements and nine out of eleven New Radio City stations. In the year January 17, 2005, the company allotted 30,0

