Music Broadcast Ltd Share Price

11.81
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.3
  • Day's High12.32
  • 52 Wk High25.35
  • Prev. Close12.21
  • Day's Low11.52
  • 52 Wk Low 11.29
  • Turnover (lac)28.45
  • P/E67.94
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value15.4
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)408.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Music Broadcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Music Broadcast Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Music Broadcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Music Broadcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 25.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Music Broadcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.14

69.14

69.14

69.14

Preference Capital

91.6

83.72

0

0

Reserves

462.55

455.61

534.46

540.63

Net Worth

623.29

608.47

603.6

609.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

168.43

127.59

247.82

298.24

yoy growth (%)

32

-48.51

-16.9

9.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-53.09

-47.4

-55.6

-69.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.56

-32.75

28.91

75.22

Depreciation

-32.74

-33.23

-34.78

-26.26

Tax paid

1.86

8.56

-0.71

-23.5

Working capital

-12.16

-1.5

-52.9

-151.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32

-48.51

-16.9

9.88

Op profit growth

-198.19

-119.64

-41.14

6.39

EBIT growth

-83.33

-176.39

-57.13

18.67

Net profit growth

-76.43

-185.75

-45.45

41.07

No Record Found

Music Broadcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Music Broadcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vijay Tandon

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RAHUL GUPTA

Independent Director

Anuj Puri

Independent Director

Madhukar Prabhakar Kamath

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shailesh Gupta

Independent Director

Anita Nayyar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpita Kapoor

Independent Director

Ravi Sardana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Music Broadcast Ltd

Summary

Music Broadcast Limited was incorporated as Music Broadcast Private Limited on November 4, 1999, at Kolkata as a Private Limited Company. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Music Broadcast Limited and pursuant to this, a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on June 25, 2015.The Company is engaged in the business of operating Private FM radio stations through the brand Radio City. The Company under the brand name of Radio City is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India. Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City.The Company started its operations in India in July, 2001 in Bangalore and operates radio stations in 39 cities across India. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, Radio City became the largest Radio network to reach 67 million Indians, according to AZ research March 2018 study.Radio City is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India and also operates the radio stations under the brand Radio City. The company has grown the presence from four cities in 2001 to 39 currently. These radio stations including the eight Radio Mantra Solutions transferred from SPML pursuant to scheme of arrangements and nine out of eleven New Radio City stations. In the year January 17, 2005, the company allotted 30,0
Company FAQs

What is the Music Broadcast Ltd share price today?

The Music Broadcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Music Broadcast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Music Broadcast Ltd is ₹408.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Music Broadcast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Music Broadcast Ltd is 67.94 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Music Broadcast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Music Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Music Broadcast Ltd is ₹11.29 and ₹25.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Music Broadcast Ltd?

Music Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.55%, 3 Years at -20.00%, 1 Year at -29.42%, 6 Month at -24.30%, 3 Month at -23.64% and 1 Month at -5.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Music Broadcast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Music Broadcast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.05 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 25.91 %

