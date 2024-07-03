SectorEntertainment
Open₹12.3
Prev. Close₹12.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.45
Day's High₹12.32
Day's Low₹11.52
52 Week's High₹25.35
52 Week's Low₹11.29
Book Value₹15.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)408.25
P/E67.94
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.14
69.14
69.14
69.14
Preference Capital
91.6
83.72
0
0
Reserves
462.55
455.61
534.46
540.63
Net Worth
623.29
608.47
603.6
609.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
168.43
127.59
247.82
298.24
yoy growth (%)
32
-48.51
-16.9
9.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-53.09
-47.4
-55.6
-69.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.56
-32.75
28.91
75.22
Depreciation
-32.74
-33.23
-34.78
-26.26
Tax paid
1.86
8.56
-0.71
-23.5
Working capital
-12.16
-1.5
-52.9
-151.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32
-48.51
-16.9
9.88
Op profit growth
-198.19
-119.64
-41.14
6.39
EBIT growth
-83.33
-176.39
-57.13
18.67
Net profit growth
-76.43
-185.75
-45.45
41.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vijay Tandon
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RAHUL GUPTA
Independent Director
Anuj Puri
Independent Director
Madhukar Prabhakar Kamath
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shailesh Gupta
Independent Director
Anita Nayyar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpita Kapoor
Independent Director
Ravi Sardana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Music Broadcast Ltd
Summary
Music Broadcast Limited was incorporated as Music Broadcast Private Limited on November 4, 1999, at Kolkata as a Private Limited Company. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Music Broadcast Limited and pursuant to this, a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on June 25, 2015.The Company is engaged in the business of operating Private FM radio stations through the brand Radio City. The Company under the brand name of Radio City is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India. Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City.The Company started its operations in India in July, 2001 in Bangalore and operates radio stations in 39 cities across India. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, Radio City became the largest Radio network to reach 67 million Indians, according to AZ research March 2018 study.Radio City is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India and also operates the radio stations under the brand Radio City. The company has grown the presence from four cities in 2001 to 39 currently. These radio stations including the eight Radio Mantra Solutions transferred from SPML pursuant to scheme of arrangements and nine out of eleven New Radio City stations. In the year January 17, 2005, the company allotted 30,0
Read More
The Music Broadcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Music Broadcast Ltd is ₹408.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Music Broadcast Ltd is 67.94 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Music Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Music Broadcast Ltd is ₹11.29 and ₹25.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Music Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.55%, 3 Years at -20.00%, 1 Year at -29.42%, 6 Month at -24.30%, 3 Month at -23.64% and 1 Month at -5.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.