|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Music Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Music Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for considering and approving the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Updates (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Music Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results as on March 31, 2024 Reappointment of Independent Director Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|Music Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financials Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and Interim Dividend of 0.1% of face value of Rs. 10/- each on NCRPS (i.e Rs. 0.01 per NCRPS) for the financial year 2023-24 Dividend on Preference Shares & Quarterly Results (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e January 23, 2024 for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
