Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Music Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

Music Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for considering and approving the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Updates (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

Music Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results as on March 31, 2024 Reappointment of Independent Director Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024