Music Broadcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.73
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Music Broadcast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.56

-32.75

28.91

75.22

Depreciation

-32.74

-33.23

-34.78

-26.26

Tax paid

1.86

8.56

-0.71

-23.5

Working capital

-12.16

-1.5

-52.9

-151.44

Other operating items

Operating

-50.6

-58.92

-59.47

-125.99

Capital expenditure

-1.31

0.93

67.31

11.45

Free cash flow

-51.92

-57.98

7.83

-114.54

Equity raised

1,080.79

1,127.46

1,089.34

982.14

Investing

17.17

-6.44

52.5

129.11

Financing

42.88

45.55

-28.51

-102.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,088.91

1,108.58

1,121.16

894.6

