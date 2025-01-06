Music Broadcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.56
-32.75
28.91
75.22
Depreciation
-32.74
-33.23
-34.78
-26.26
Tax paid
1.86
8.56
-0.71
-23.5
Working capital
-12.16
-1.5
-52.9
-151.44
Other operating items
Operating
-50.6
-58.92
-59.47
-125.99
Capital expenditure
-1.31
0.93
67.31
11.45
Free cash flow
-51.92
-57.98
7.83
-114.54
Equity raised
1,080.79
1,127.46
1,089.34
982.14
Investing
17.17
-6.44
52.5
129.11
Financing
42.88
45.55
-28.51
-102.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,088.91
1,108.58
1,121.16
894.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.