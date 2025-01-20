iifl-logo-icon 1
Music Broadcast Ltd Key Ratios

12.18
(1.33%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:09:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Music Broadcast Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.27

Op profit growth

46.84

EBIT growth

74.71

Net profit growth

89.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.95

27.45

EBIT margin

26.45

19.72

Net profit margin

23.36

16.05

RoCE

21.73

RoNW

34.75

RoA

4.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.06

6.36

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

8.02

2.38

Book value per share

14.69

2.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

118.94

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-8.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.55

-5.37

Net debt / equity

4.17

9.11

Net debt / op. profit

3.84

2.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-21.48

-23.57

Other costs

-47.56

-48.96

QUICKLINKS FOR Music Broadcast Ltd

