Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.27
Op profit growth
46.84
EBIT growth
74.71
Net profit growth
89.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.95
27.45
EBIT margin
26.45
19.72
Net profit margin
23.36
16.05
RoCE
21.73
RoNW
34.75
RoA
4.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.06
6.36
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
8.02
2.38
Book value per share
14.69
2.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
118.94
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-8.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.55
-5.37
Net debt / equity
4.17
9.11
Net debt / op. profit
3.84
2.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-21.48
-23.57
Other costs
-47.56
-48.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.