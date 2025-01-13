Music Broadcast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.14
69.14
69.14
69.14
Preference Capital
91.6
83.72
0
0
Reserves
462.55
455.61
534.46
540.63
Net Worth
623.29
608.47
603.6
609.77
Minority Interest
Debt
14.83
14.61
19.45
23.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.85
37.37
40.37
44.04
Total Liabilities
672.97
660.45
663.42
677.24
Fixed Assets
220.28
233.22
254.98
282.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
247.23
219.68
219.09
201.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
49.2
55.61
60.09
61.71
Networking Capital
121.53
145
103.19
100.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
73.5
65.87
75.62
77.27
Debtor Days
163.87
221.03
Other Current Assets
90.54
112.24
58.59
46.52
Sundry Creditors
-27.13
-18.41
-17.67
-13.04
Creditor Days
38.29
37.3
Other Current Liabilities
-15.38
-14.7
-13.35
-10.44
Cash
34.72
6.92
26.08
30.36
Total Assets
672.96
660.43
663.43
677.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.