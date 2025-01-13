iifl-logo-icon 1
Music Broadcast Ltd Balance Sheet

11.82
(-1.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:19:42 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.14

69.14

69.14

69.14

Preference Capital

91.6

83.72

0

0

Reserves

462.55

455.61

534.46

540.63

Net Worth

623.29

608.47

603.6

609.77

Minority Interest

Debt

14.83

14.61

19.45

23.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

34.85

37.37

40.37

44.04

Total Liabilities

672.97

660.45

663.42

677.24

Fixed Assets

220.28

233.22

254.98

282.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

247.23

219.68

219.09

201.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

49.2

55.61

60.09

61.71

Networking Capital

121.53

145

103.19

100.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

73.5

65.87

75.62

77.27

Debtor Days

163.87

221.03

Other Current Assets

90.54

112.24

58.59

46.52

Sundry Creditors

-27.13

-18.41

-17.67

-13.04

Creditor Days

38.29

37.3

Other Current Liabilities

-15.38

-14.7

-13.35

-10.44

Cash

34.72

6.92

26.08

30.36

Total Assets

672.96

660.43

663.43

677.24

