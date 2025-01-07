iifl-logo-icon 1
11.76
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

168.43

127.59

247.82

298.24

yoy growth (%)

32

-48.51

-16.9

9.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-53.09

-47.4

-55.6

-69.65

As % of sales

31.52

37.15

22.43

23.35

Other costs

-104.3

-91.41

-135.07

-131.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.92

71.64

54.5

44.09

Operating profit

11.02

-11.22

57.14

97.08

OPM

6.54

-8.8

23.05

32.55

Depreciation

-32.74

-33.23

-34.78

-26.26

Interest expense

-2.63

-3.22

-9.74

-14.97

Other income

16.79

14.92

16.3

19.38

Profit before tax

-7.56

-32.75

28.91

75.22

Taxes

1.86

8.56

-0.71

-23.5

Tax rate

-24.6

-26.15

-2.45

-31.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.7

-24.18

28.2

51.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.7

-24.18

28.2

51.71

yoy growth (%)

-76.43

-185.75

-45.45

41.07

NPM

-3.38

-18.95

11.38

17.34

