|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
168.43
127.59
247.82
298.24
yoy growth (%)
32
-48.51
-16.9
9.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-53.09
-47.4
-55.6
-69.65
As % of sales
31.52
37.15
22.43
23.35
Other costs
-104.3
-91.41
-135.07
-131.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.92
71.64
54.5
44.09
Operating profit
11.02
-11.22
57.14
97.08
OPM
6.54
-8.8
23.05
32.55
Depreciation
-32.74
-33.23
-34.78
-26.26
Interest expense
-2.63
-3.22
-9.74
-14.97
Other income
16.79
14.92
16.3
19.38
Profit before tax
-7.56
-32.75
28.91
75.22
Taxes
1.86
8.56
-0.71
-23.5
Tax rate
-24.6
-26.15
-2.45
-31.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.7
-24.18
28.2
51.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.7
-24.18
28.2
51.71
yoy growth (%)
-76.43
-185.75
-45.45
41.07
NPM
-3.38
-18.95
11.38
17.34
