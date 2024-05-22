To the Members of

Music Broadcast Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Music Broadcast Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are

relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw your attention to Note 35 of the financial statements, which describes a petition under Sections 241, 242 and 244 of the Companies Act, 2013 filed by certain promoter and promoter group members against the other promoters and promoter group members of Jagran Prakashan Limited (the Holding Company), which is pending with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). As stated in the said note, the management at present does not expect any impact of this matter on the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter i) Assessment of carrying amount of deferred tax balances [Refer to the notes 12 and 20 to the financial statements] Our procedures in relation to the managements assessment of carrying value of deferred tax balances included the following: Pursuant to the enactment of the Finance Act, 2019 and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act. 2019, announcing key changes to corporate tax rates in the Income-tax Act, 1961, the management carried out an assessment to consider the implications of the amendments providing an option to pay tax at a concessional rate, subject to compliance with conditions prescribed therein, specifically surrender of specified deductions/ incentives. Based on the managements assessment, projections of future taxable profits and the impact on carrying amount of deferred tax balances, including Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit, the Company has estimated to adopt the lower rate of tax in a future year after utilising the available MAT credit balance. The deferred tax balances have, accordingly, been measured as at March 31. 2024. • Understanding and evaluation of the process and controls designed and implemented by the management in relation to Income Taxes and testing their operating effectiveness. We considered this as a key audit matter because of the significance of the amount involved, significant judgments involved in estimation of future taxable profits, the period over which MAT credit would be utilised and the expected year of adoption of the concessional tax rate. • Evaluating the Companys accounting policy in respect of recognising deferred tax assets/ liabilities, including MAT credit. • Evaluating the managements assessment of availing benefits and exemptions under the Income-tax laws. • Assessing appropriateness of the tax rate applied to future taxable profits in light of current tax laws and substantively enacted tax rates. • With the involvement of our experts, evaluating the managements assessment on the availability of future taxable profits to support measurement of deferred tax balances as at the year-end. • Assessing the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the managements forecasts of future profits by comparing with the historical results and the approved business plans in light of the relevant economic and industry indicators. • Performing sensitivity analyses on the projected taxable profits by varying key assumptions, within reasonable range. • Assessing the adequacy of disclosures (notes 12 and 20] in the financial statements for deferred tax, MAT credit and the basis of management estimates. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements assessment of carrying amount of deferred tax balances was considered to be reasonable. ii)Assessmentofrecoverabilityoftradereceivables (Refer to the notes 5(b) and 22 to the financial statements] Our procedures in relation to the managements assessment of recoverability of trade receivables included the following: The Company recognises provision against trade receivables based on expected credit loss (ECL) model as per Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments. • Obtaining an understanding of the process and testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of relevant internal controls for evaluating the recoverability of trade receivables including collection process and the methodology for determining the allowances for impaired trade receivables. The ECL is computed by the Company based on historical credit loss experience, specific reviews of customer accounts as well as experience with such customers, current economic and business conditions. • Evaluating reasonableness of the method and assumptions and judgements used by the management with respect to recoverability of trade receivables, including assessment of the profile of trade receivables, financial condition of the counterparty, probability of default, loss given default, expected future cash flows and the economic environment applicable to these debtors. The recoverability of trade receivables and the valuation of the allowances for ECL against trade receivables has been considered a key audit matter due to the judgement involved in determining the provision which requires evaluation of various factors such as the financial condition of the counterparty, probability of default, loss given default, expected future cash flows and other related factors, and also considering the significant balance of the trade receivables as at the year-end. • Evaluating the simplified approach applied by the Company to identify lifetime ECL. In doing so, obtained the schedule of receivables aging, inquired into aged balances and assessed managements explanation for collectability. Also tested the managements computation of the provision for ECL. • Comparing receipts subsequent to the financial year-end relating to trade receivable balances as at March 31,2024 with bank statements and relevant underlying documentation for selected samples. • Evaluating the presentation and disclosure of the trade receivable balances and the related allowances in the financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements assessment of recoverability of trade receivables was considered to be reasonable. iii) Assessment of impairment of Property, plant and equipment, Right-of-use assets and Intangible assets (including under development) (Refer to the accompanying note 29 of the financial statements] Our procedures in relation to the managements assessment of impairment of non-financial assets included the following: The Company carries its Property. Plant and Equipment, Right-of-use assets and Intangible assets (including under development) (hereinafter referred to as "non-financial assets") at cost less accumulated depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses. • Understanding and evaluation of the process and controls designed and implemented by the management to assess the potential impairment of non-financial assets and testing the operating effectiveness of the controls. The market capitalisation of the Company fluctuated during the year and was lower than the carrying amount of net assets for a part of the year. This reduction in market capitalisation triggered the requirement for the Company to assess the carrying amount of non-financial assets for potential impairment. • Evaluating the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy in respect of impairment assessment of non-financial assets. The management has used the discounted cash flow model to assess the value in use of the non-financial assets, which requires judgement in respect of certain key inputs like determining an appropriate discount rate, future cash flows, etc. Based on the managements assessment and forecast of business conditions, the recoverable amount of the non-financial assets is higher than their carrying amount, and accordingly the management has concluded that no provision for impairment needs to be recorded. • Assessing appropriateness of determination of cash generating unit (CGU) in line with the requirements of Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets considering the nature of the Companys operations. We considered this as a key audit matter because of the significant judgement and management estimates involved around impairment assessment. • With the involvement of auditors experts, evaluating the appropriateness of key assumptions underlying the cash flow projections including growth and discount rates used within the discounted cash flow model with specific focus on forecast revenue compared to readily available market information and underlying macroeconomic factors. • Performing sensitivity analysis on the projections by varying key assumptions, within a reasonable range. • Comparing the carrying amount of the net assets with the estimated discounted cash flows determined by the management. • Assessing the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, the results of managements assessment of impairment of non-financial assets were considered to be consistent with the outcome of our procedures.

Other Information

6. Th? Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilitiesofmanagementand those charged with governance for the financial statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This

responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate th? Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditorsresponsibilitiesfortheauditofthefinancial statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and. based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

1L We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including

any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act. we give in the "Annexure B”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 15(hXvi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules").

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 15(b) above on

reporting under Section 143(3Kb) and paragraph 15(hXvi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal f inancial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure

A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Rules, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2024 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contract. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 32(ii) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 32(ii) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including

foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated for part of the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the audit trail is not maintained at the application level for modification, if any, for certain users with specific access and for direct database changes. During the course of performing our procedures, except for the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained at application and database level, where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail has been tampered with does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

16. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Amit Peswani

Partner

Membership Number: 501213

UDIN: 24501213BKFRKC5227 Place: Mumbai Date: May 22, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 15(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Music Broadcast Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with referencetoFinancialStatementsunderclause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Music Broadcast Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controlswithreferencetofinancialstatements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Music Broadcast Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 3(a) to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, as stated in Note 32 (vi) to the financial statements, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property. Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of rendering services

and, consequently, does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of t 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has not filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether these returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does notarise. Also, refer Note 32(viii) to the financial statements.

iii. (a) The Company has made investments in eight

companies and six other parties. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(a), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii){e) and (iii)

(f) of the Order to that extent is not applicable to the Company. (Also, refer Note X to the financial statements).

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

rv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent is not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74,75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its services. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular

in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of professional tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty

of customs, cess, goods and services tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer note 25(b) to the financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, duty of customs, professional tax, cess and goods and services tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31. 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute Is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 5.02 A.Y. 2009-10 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 53.93 A.Y. 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 79.99 A.Y. 2013-14 Bombay High Court Total 138.94

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) As the Company did not have any loans or other

borrowings from any lender during the year, the reporting under clause 3(ixXa) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ixXd) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3{ix){f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xiXb) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit

system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xviXb) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xviXc) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xviXd) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

