Cinemax India Ltd Merged Share Price

285.6
(0%)
Feb 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Cinemax India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

283.25

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

30.31

Day's High

289

Day's Low

281

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

799.68

P/E

25.12

EPS

11.34

Divi. Yield

0

Cinemax India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Cinemax India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Cinemax India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 6.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cinemax India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

14

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

84.16

-0.16

Net Worth

98.16

-0.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

354.22

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-28.8

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

39.47

-0.15

Depreciation

-19.11

0

Tax paid

-7.22

0

Working capital

3.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-41,642.86

EBIT growth

-32,720.89

Net profit growth

-15,713.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

410.04

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

410.04

Other Operating Income

3.25

Other Income

0.56

Cinemax India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cinemax India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Vikram Bakshi

Managing Director

Ajay Bijli

Additional Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Additional Director

Sanjay Khanna

Additional Director

Renuka Ramnath

Additional Director

Ravinder Singh Thakran

Additional Director

Sanjai Vohra

Additional Director

Amit Burman

Company Secretary

Harshada Eklahare

Alternate Director

Narayan Ramachandran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cinemax India Ltd Merged

Summary

