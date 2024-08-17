Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹283.25
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.31
Day's High₹289
Day's Low₹281
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)799.68
P/E25.12
EPS11.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
14
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
84.16
-0.16
Net Worth
98.16
-0.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
354.22
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-28.8
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
39.47
-0.15
Depreciation
-19.11
0
Tax paid
-7.22
0
Working capital
3.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-41,642.86
EBIT growth
-32,720.89
Net profit growth
-15,713.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
410.04
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
410.04
Other Operating Income
3.25
Other Income
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Vikram Bakshi
Managing Director
Ajay Bijli
Additional Director
Sanjeev Kumar
Additional Director
Sanjay Khanna
Additional Director
Renuka Ramnath
Additional Director
Ravinder Singh Thakran
Additional Director
Sanjai Vohra
Additional Director
Amit Burman
Company Secretary
Harshada Eklahare
Alternate Director
Narayan Ramachandran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
