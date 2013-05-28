To the Members of Cinemax India Limited (formerly known as Cinemax Exhibition India Limited) Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Cinemax India Limited (formerly known as Cinemax Exhibition India Limited), (the ‘Company’) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2013, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2013;

ii) in the case of Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

8. As required by Section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Act; and

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31 March 2013 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2013 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Act;

For Walker, Chandiok & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 001076N

per Khushroo B. Panthaky

Partner

Membership No.: F-42423

Place: Gurgaon

Date: 28 May 2013

Annexure to the Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of Cinemax India Limited (formerly known as Cinemax Exhibition India Limited), on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2013.

Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) In our opinion, a substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed off during the year.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies between physical inventory and book records were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) (a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to two parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. The maximum amount outstanding during the year is Rs. 538.67 lacs and the year-end balance is Rs. Nil.

(b) The Company has granted an interest free loan to two parties covered under Section 301 of the Act and the other terms and conditions of such loans are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of interest free loans granted, receipt of the principal amount is regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies, firms or other parties.

(e) The Company has taken unsecured loans from four parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. The maximum amount outstanding during the period is Rs. 3,277.23 lacs and the year-end balance is Rs. Nil.

(f) In respect of interest free loans taken, the other terms and conditions of loans taken by the Company are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(g) In respect of interest free loans taken, payment of the principal amount is regular.

(iv) In our opinion, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of services. During the course of audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system in respect of these areas.

(v) (a) In our opinion, the particulars of all contracts or arrangements that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Act have been so entered.

(b) Owing to the unique and specialized nature of the items involved and in the absence of any comparable prices, we are unable to comment as to whether the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements have been made at prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

(viii) To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Act, in respect of Company’s products. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays in a large number of cases. Undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof, which were outstanding at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 76.58 Previous year 2012-13 Several dates 26 April 2013 ESIC Act, 1948 ESIC 0.66 Previous year 2012-13 Several dates Several dates

(b) There are no dues in respect of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(x) The Company has been registered for a period of less than five years. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(x) of the Order are not applicable. (xi) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any bank or financial institution during the year. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/ mutual benefit fund/ society. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable. (xv) In our opinion, the terms and conditions on which the Company has given guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(xvii) In our opinion, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investments by the Company.

(xviii) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xix) The Company has neither issued nor had any outstanding debentures during the year.Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xix) of the Order are not applicable.

(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xx) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) No fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year covered by our audit.

For Walker, Chandiok & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 001076N

per Khushroo B. Panthaky

Partner

Membership No.F-42423

Place: Gurgaon

Date: 28 May 2013