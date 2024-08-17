Cinemax India Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
410.04
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
410.04
Other Operating Income
3.25
Other Income
0.56
Total Income
413.85
Total Expenditure
339.79
PBIDT
74.06
Interest
13.59
PBDT
60.47
Depreciation
20.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
9.59
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
29.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.95
Extra-ordinary Items
-6.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
14
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,07,995
Public Shareholding (%)
6.8
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,60,92,004
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
93.19
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.06
PBDTM(%)
14.74
PATM(%)
7.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.