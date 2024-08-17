iifl-logo-icon 1
Cinemax India Ltd Merged Annually Results

285.6
(0%)
Feb 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

410.04

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

410.04

Other Operating Income

3.25

Other Income

0.56

Total Income

413.85

Total Expenditure

339.79

PBIDT

74.06

Interest

13.59

PBDT

60.47

Depreciation

20.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

9.59

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

29.95

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

29.95

Extra-ordinary Items

-6.32

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

36.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.69

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

14

Public Shareholding (Number)

19,07,995

Public Shareholding (%)

6.8

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,60,92,004

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

93.19

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.06

PBDTM(%)

14.74

PATM(%)

7.3

