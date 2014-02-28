iifl-logo-icon 1
Cinemax India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

285.6
(0%)
Feb 28, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

14

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

84.16

-0.16

Net Worth

98.16

-0.11

Minority Interest

Debt

130.19

0.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6

0

Total Liabilities

234.35

0.05

Fixed Assets

167.42

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.91

0

Networking Capital

53.53

0

Inventories

1.64

0

Inventory Days

1.68

0

Sundry Debtors

10.52

0

Debtor Days

10.83

0

Other Current Assets

77.06

0

Sundry Creditors

-9.25

0

Creditor Days

9.53

0

Other Current Liabilities

-26.44

0

Cash

6.48

0.05

Total Assets

234.35

0.05

