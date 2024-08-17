Cinemax India Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
95.84
110.95
108.22
82.03
116.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.84
110.95
108.22
82.03
116.53
Other Operating Income
0.45
0.74
0.28
1.36
0.16
Other Income
0.22
0.27
0.11
0.11
0.12
Total Income
96.51
111.96
108.61
83.5
116.81
Total Expenditure
82.12
86.92
89.63
79.02
98.04
PBIDT
14.39
25.04
18.98
4.48
18.77
Interest
2.59
2.69
2.89
3.18
3.42
PBDT
11.8
22.35
16.09
1.3
15.35
Depreciation
5.6
5.41
5.65
5.61
5.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.64
3.86
5.25
-0.75
1.8
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.56
13.08
5.19
-3.56
8.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.56
13.08
5.19
-3.56
8.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.77
-2.04
-1.25
-5.85
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.56
14.85
7.23
-2.31
14.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.63
4.67
1.85
-1.27
2.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14
14
14
14
14
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,07,995
19,07,995
19,07,995
19,07,995
86,05,184
Public Shareholding (%)
6.81
6.81
6.81
6.81
30.73
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
2,60,92,004
2,60,92,004
2,60,92,004
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
93.19
93.19
93.19
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,60,92,004
0
0
0
1,93,94,816
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
93.19
0
0
0
69.27
PBIDTM(%)
15.01
22.56
17.53
5.46
16.1
PBDTM(%)
12.31
20.14
14.86
1.58
13.17
PATM(%)
4.75
11.78
4.79
-4.33
7.19
