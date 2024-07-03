Summary

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited was initially formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 through a Partnership Deed dated May 18, 2009 in the name and style of M/s Dream Park, with the Promoters, among others, as partners. The Company was incorporated as Adlabs Entertainment Private Limited on February 10, 2010 at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company, upon conversion of M/s. Dream Park into a company. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 27, 2010 and the name of Company was changed to Adlabs Entertainment Limited. Accordingly, the name of the Company again was duly changed from Adlabs Entertainment Limited to Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited by way of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 07, 2020.The Company is engaged in the business of development and operations of theme-based entertainment destinations in India, including theme parks, water parks and associated activities including retail merchandising and food and beverages. The flagship project of the company is located at Khalapur, on Mumbai Pune Expressway and is branded Imagicaa - Theme Park for the theme park component, Imagicaa - Water Park for the water park component, Imagicaa- Snow Park for the snow park component and Hotel Novotel- Imagicaa for the Hotel component.Currently, it attracts guests from Mumbai, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are some of the more economica

