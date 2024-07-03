iifl-logo-icon 1
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Share Price

72.43
(2.49%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.5
  • Day's High73.4
  • 52 Wk High103.25
  • Prev. Close70.67
  • Day's Low70.27
  • 52 Wk Low 58.3
  • Turnover (lac)692.48
  • P/E48.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.85
  • EPS1.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,928.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

70.5

Prev. Close

70.67

Turnover(Lac.)

692.48

Day's High

73.4

Day's Low

70.27

52 Week's High

103.25

52 Week's Low

58.3

Book Value

19.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,928.09

P/E

48.05

EPS

1.46

Divi. Yield

0

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.09%

Non-Promoter- 3.37%

Institutions: 3.37%

Non-Institutions: 22.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

481.9

411.53

88.44

88.06

Preference Capital

0

453.36

0

0

Reserves

312.9

-416.04

-946.89

-695.62

Net Worth

794.8

448.85

-858.45

-607.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.95

200.05

236.28

239.07

yoy growth (%)

-89.02

-15.33

-1.16

2.17

Raw materials

-2.81

-21.82

-25.97

-24.14

As % of sales

12.81

10.91

10.99

10.1

Employee costs

-28.01

-51.64

-48.54

-55.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-266.64

-404.03

-155.17

-153

Depreciation

-95.61

-242.7

-92.42

-94.47

Tax paid

0

0

0

35.86

Working capital

-169.88

-225.68

6.46

-46.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.02

-15.33

-1.16

2.17

Op profit growth

217.53

-116.52

3

51.66

EBIT growth

-58.8

777.86

-13.14

7.08

Net profit growth

-34

160.37

32.47

28.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

269.2

250.55

72.04

21.96

200.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

269.2

250.55

72.04

21.96

200.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

518.41

83.19

3.24

24.5

0.61

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anita Pawar

Independent Director

Suresh Bharathwaj

Managing Director

Jai Malpani

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajesh Omkarnath Malpani

Independent Director

Mohan Umrotkar

Independent Director

Abhijit Sharad Chawathe

Non Executive Director

MANISH MALPANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reshma Poojari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited was initially formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 through a Partnership Deed dated May 18, 2009 in the name and style of M/s Dream Park, with the Promoters, among others, as partners. The Company was incorporated as Adlabs Entertainment Private Limited on February 10, 2010 at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company, upon conversion of M/s. Dream Park into a company. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 27, 2010 and the name of Company was changed to Adlabs Entertainment Limited. Accordingly, the name of the Company again was duly changed from Adlabs Entertainment Limited to Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited by way of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 07, 2020.The Company is engaged in the business of development and operations of theme-based entertainment destinations in India, including theme parks, water parks and associated activities including retail merchandising and food and beverages. The flagship project of the company is located at Khalapur, on Mumbai Pune Expressway and is branded Imagicaa - Theme Park for the theme park component, Imagicaa - Water Park for the water park component, Imagicaa- Snow Park for the snow park component and Hotel Novotel- Imagicaa for the Hotel component.Currently, it attracts guests from Mumbai, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are some of the more economica
Company FAQs

What is the Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd is ₹3928.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd is 48.05 and 3.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd is ₹58.3 and ₹103.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd?

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.93%, 3 Years at 83.62%, 1 Year at 17.87%, 6 Month at -6.66%, 3 Month at -12.14% and 1 Month at -2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.09 %
Institutions - 3.38 %
Public - 22.53 %

