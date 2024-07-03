Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹70.5
Prev. Close₹70.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹692.48
Day's High₹73.4
Day's Low₹70.27
52 Week's High₹103.25
52 Week's Low₹58.3
Book Value₹19.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,928.09
P/E48.05
EPS1.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
481.9
411.53
88.44
88.06
Preference Capital
0
453.36
0
0
Reserves
312.9
-416.04
-946.89
-695.62
Net Worth
794.8
448.85
-858.45
-607.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.95
200.05
236.28
239.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.02
-15.33
-1.16
2.17
Raw materials
-2.81
-21.82
-25.97
-24.14
As % of sales
12.81
10.91
10.99
10.1
Employee costs
-28.01
-51.64
-48.54
-55.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-266.64
-404.03
-155.17
-153
Depreciation
-95.61
-242.7
-92.42
-94.47
Tax paid
0
0
0
35.86
Working capital
-169.88
-225.68
6.46
-46.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.02
-15.33
-1.16
2.17
Op profit growth
217.53
-116.52
3
51.66
EBIT growth
-58.8
777.86
-13.14
7.08
Net profit growth
-34
160.37
32.47
28.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
269.2
250.55
72.04
21.96
200.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
269.2
250.55
72.04
21.96
200.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
518.41
83.19
3.24
24.5
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anita Pawar
Independent Director
Suresh Bharathwaj
Managing Director
Jai Malpani
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajesh Omkarnath Malpani
Independent Director
Mohan Umrotkar
Independent Director
Abhijit Sharad Chawathe
Non Executive Director
MANISH MALPANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reshma Poojari
Reports by Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited was initially formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 through a Partnership Deed dated May 18, 2009 in the name and style of M/s Dream Park, with the Promoters, among others, as partners. The Company was incorporated as Adlabs Entertainment Private Limited on February 10, 2010 at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company, upon conversion of M/s. Dream Park into a company. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 27, 2010 and the name of Company was changed to Adlabs Entertainment Limited. Accordingly, the name of the Company again was duly changed from Adlabs Entertainment Limited to Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited by way of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 07, 2020.The Company is engaged in the business of development and operations of theme-based entertainment destinations in India, including theme parks, water parks and associated activities including retail merchandising and food and beverages. The flagship project of the company is located at Khalapur, on Mumbai Pune Expressway and is branded Imagicaa - Theme Park for the theme park component, Imagicaa - Water Park for the water park component, Imagicaa- Snow Park for the snow park component and Hotel Novotel- Imagicaa for the Hotel component.Currently, it attracts guests from Mumbai, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are some of the more economica
Read More
The Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd is ₹3928.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd is 48.05 and 3.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd is ₹58.3 and ₹103.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.93%, 3 Years at 83.62%, 1 Year at 17.87%, 6 Month at -6.66%, 3 Month at -12.14% and 1 Month at -2.41%.
