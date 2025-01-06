iifl-logo-icon 1
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.01
(-6.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.95

200.05

236.28

239.07

yoy growth (%)

-89.02

-15.33

-1.16

2.17

Raw materials

-2.81

-21.82

-25.97

-24.14

As % of sales

12.81

10.91

10.99

10.1

Employee costs

-28.01

-51.64

-48.54

-55.44

As % of sales

127.59

25.81

20.54

23.19

Other costs

-24

-136.93

-99.09

-98.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

109.34

68.44

41.93

41.25

Operating profit

-32.88

-10.35

62.67

60.84

OPM

-149.75

-5.17

26.52

25.45

Depreciation

-95.61

-242.7

-92.42

-94.47

Interest expense

-162.65

-151.58

-126.41

-119.89

Other income

24.5

0.6

0.99

0.51

Profit before tax

-266.64

-404.03

-155.17

-153

Taxes

0

0

0

35.86

Tax rate

0

0

0

-23.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-266.64

-404.03

-155.17

-117.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-266.64

-404.03

-155.17

-117.13

yoy growth (%)

-34

160.37

32.47

28.53

NPM

-1,214.34

-201.96

-65.67

-48.99

