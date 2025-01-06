Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.95
200.05
236.28
239.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.02
-15.33
-1.16
2.17
Raw materials
-2.81
-21.82
-25.97
-24.14
As % of sales
12.81
10.91
10.99
10.1
Employee costs
-28.01
-51.64
-48.54
-55.44
As % of sales
127.59
25.81
20.54
23.19
Other costs
-24
-136.93
-99.09
-98.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
109.34
68.44
41.93
41.25
Operating profit
-32.88
-10.35
62.67
60.84
OPM
-149.75
-5.17
26.52
25.45
Depreciation
-95.61
-242.7
-92.42
-94.47
Interest expense
-162.65
-151.58
-126.41
-119.89
Other income
24.5
0.6
0.99
0.51
Profit before tax
-266.64
-404.03
-155.17
-153
Taxes
0
0
0
35.86
Tax rate
0
0
0
-23.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-266.64
-404.03
-155.17
-117.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-266.64
-404.03
-155.17
-117.13
yoy growth (%)
-34
160.37
32.47
28.53
NPM
-1,214.34
-201.96
-65.67
-48.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.