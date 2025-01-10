Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
481.9
411.53
88.44
88.06
Preference Capital
0
453.36
0
0
Reserves
312.9
-416.04
-946.89
-695.62
Net Worth
794.8
448.85
-858.45
-607.56
Minority Interest
Debt
252.18
592.39
1,077.63
1,077.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.03
39.67
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,081.01
1,080.91
219.18
470.4
Fixed Assets
731.51
799.08
729.9
820.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.92
6
106.18
83.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
227.94
235.74
0
0
Networking Capital
5.88
-24.89
-622.99
-437.25
Inventories
15.98
14.89
11.61
11.49
Inventory Days
190.99
Sundry Debtors
4.13
4.59
3.35
2.01
Debtor Days
33.41
Other Current Assets
36.49
21.03
17.42
23.7
Sundry Creditors
-29.67
-28.15
-25.42
-33.51
Creditor Days
557.02
Other Current Liabilities
-21.05
-37.25
-629.95
-440.94
Cash
105.74
65
6.08
3.48
Total Assets
1,080.99
1,080.93
219.17
470.42
