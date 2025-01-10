iifl-logo-icon 1
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

67.33
(-4.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

481.9

411.53

88.44

88.06

Preference Capital

0

453.36

0

0

Reserves

312.9

-416.04

-946.89

-695.62

Net Worth

794.8

448.85

-858.45

-607.56

Minority Interest

Debt

252.18

592.39

1,077.63

1,077.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

34.03

39.67

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,081.01

1,080.91

219.18

470.4

Fixed Assets

731.51

799.08

729.9

820.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.92

6

106.18

83.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

227.94

235.74

0

0

Networking Capital

5.88

-24.89

-622.99

-437.25

Inventories

15.98

14.89

11.61

11.49

Inventory Days

190.99

Sundry Debtors

4.13

4.59

3.35

2.01

Debtor Days

33.41

Other Current Assets

36.49

21.03

17.42

23.7

Sundry Creditors

-29.67

-28.15

-25.42

-33.51

Creditor Days

557.02

Other Current Liabilities

-21.05

-37.25

-629.95

-440.94

Cash

105.74

65

6.08

3.48

Total Assets

1,080.99

1,080.93

219.17

470.42

