iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Quarterly Results

69.38
(2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

39.97

183.98

56.63

67.56

35.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.97

183.98

56.63

67.56

35.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.1

2.4

3.96

6.04

2

Total Income

43.07

186.38

60.59

73.59

37.84

Total Expenditure

43.76

76.51

44.9

47.85

75.89

PBIDT

-0.68

109.87

15.69

25.74

-38.05

Interest

2.09

0.39

0.38

0.41

0.38

PBDT

-2.78

109.48

15.31

25.33

-38.43

Depreciation

21.87

21.11

15.54

18.09

22.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-18.05

22.24

-5.07

2.93

-4.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.59

66.13

4.84

4.32

-57.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.59

66.13

4.84

4.32

-57.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0.35

-2.22

-5.51

-3.26

-44.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.94

68.35

10.35

7.58

-13.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.12

1.23

0.1

0.09

-1.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

542.32

542.32

481.9

481.9

481.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.7

59.71

27.7

38.09

-106.16

PBDTM(%)

-6.95

59.5

27.03

37.49

-107.22

PATM(%)

-16.48

35.94

8.54

6.39

-160.07

Imagica. Enter.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.