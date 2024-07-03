Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
39.97
183.98
56.63
67.56
35.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.97
183.98
56.63
67.56
35.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.1
2.4
3.96
6.04
2
Total Income
43.07
186.38
60.59
73.59
37.84
Total Expenditure
43.76
76.51
44.9
47.85
75.89
PBIDT
-0.68
109.87
15.69
25.74
-38.05
Interest
2.09
0.39
0.38
0.41
0.38
PBDT
-2.78
109.48
15.31
25.33
-38.43
Depreciation
21.87
21.11
15.54
18.09
22.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-18.05
22.24
-5.07
2.93
-4.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.59
66.13
4.84
4.32
-57.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.59
66.13
4.84
4.32
-57.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0.35
-2.22
-5.51
-3.26
-44.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.94
68.35
10.35
7.58
-13.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.12
1.23
0.1
0.09
-1.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
542.32
542.32
481.9
481.9
481.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.7
59.71
27.7
38.09
-106.16
PBDTM(%)
-6.95
59.5
27.03
37.49
-107.22
PATM(%)
-16.48
35.94
8.54
6.39
-160.07
