|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.02
-15.33
-1.16
2.17
Op profit growth
828.26
-106.01
2.93
52.95
EBIT growth
-56.88
753.99
-14
-23.29
Net profit growth
-32.4
154.28
32.19
13.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-158.84
-1.87
26.43
25.38
EBIT margin
-482.67
-122.88
-12.18
-14
Net profit margin
-1,223.43
-198.65
-66.14
-49.45
RoCE
-17.88
-21.76
-1.82
-2.03
RoNW
13.85
-462.12
-8.87
-5.42
RoA
-11.33
-8.79
-2.48
-1.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-30.51
-45.13
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-41.36
-72.69
-28.26
-26.64
Book value per share
-70.2
-39.88
44.76
60.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.2
-0.05
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.15
-0.03
-1.64
-2.97
P/B
-0.09
-0.06
1.04
1.3
EV/EBIDTA
-108.94
-348.34
23.22
27.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-23.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.93
9.08
6.71
5.61
Inventory days
1,381.01
181.43
176.06
171.06
Creditor days
-188.44
-58.62
-93.93
-104.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.65
1.62
0.22
0.27
Net debt / equity
-1.73
-3.05
2.71
2.17
Net debt / op. profit
-30.8
-285.68
17.15
17.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.81
-10.91
-10.99
-10.1
Employee costs
-127.69
-26.16
-20.64
-23.31
Other costs
-118.33
-64.79
-41.92
-41.19
