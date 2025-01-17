iifl-logo-icon 1
65.75
(0.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.02

-15.33

-1.16

2.17

Op profit growth

828.26

-106.01

2.93

52.95

EBIT growth

-56.88

753.99

-14

-23.29

Net profit growth

-32.4

154.28

32.19

13.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-158.84

-1.87

26.43

25.38

EBIT margin

-482.67

-122.88

-12.18

-14

Net profit margin

-1,223.43

-198.65

-66.14

-49.45

RoCE

-17.88

-21.76

-1.82

-2.03

RoNW

13.85

-462.12

-8.87

-5.42

RoA

-11.33

-8.79

-2.48

-1.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-30.51

-45.13

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-41.36

-72.69

-28.26

-26.64

Book value per share

-70.2

-39.88

44.76

60.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.2

-0.05

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.15

-0.03

-1.64

-2.97

P/B

-0.09

-0.06

1.04

1.3

EV/EBIDTA

-108.94

-348.34

23.22

27.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-23.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.93

9.08

6.71

5.61

Inventory days

1,381.01

181.43

176.06

171.06

Creditor days

-188.44

-58.62

-93.93

-104.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.65

1.62

0.22

0.27

Net debt / equity

-1.73

-3.05

2.71

2.17

Net debt / op. profit

-30.8

-285.68

17.15

17.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.81

-10.91

-10.99

-10.1

Employee costs

-127.69

-26.16

-20.64

-23.31

Other costs

-118.33

-64.79

-41.92

-41.19

